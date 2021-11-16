Maravai LifeSciences Partners With TOOTRiS to Support Families in STEM

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to support its workforce and foster greater gender diversity in biotech, Maravai LifeSciences has partnered with TOOTRiS to offer its employees access to thousands of Child Care options in real time.

Maravai — which provides critical products and services to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and supports research on human diseases — is one of the first biotech companies to partner with TOOTRiS, an award-winning, on-demand Child Care platform.

As part of the partnership, Maravai's over 500 employees can create a free and secure profile on TOOTRiS and search for quality, affordable Child Care providers by location and can filter by hundreds of criteria such as age, provider type, language, schedule, amenities, activities, meals and more. Parents can also verify a program's licensing, ensure compliance and safety, read reviews, contact the director, and enroll their child(ren) — all in real time via desktop or mobile app.

"A rewarding employee experience at Maravai enables our people to balance the demands of their job with what matters most in their personal lives," said Kristine Figueroa, VP, HR, Maravai LifeSciences. "Access to affordable and quality Child Care — when they need it — is one of the biggest challenges that our working parents face. This partnership with TOOTRiS enables our employees with children to quickly locate the best care in their area and provide the peace of mind that their families are well cared for while they are apart during the workday."

By leveraging TOOTRiS' platform, life science employers can easily adopt family-friendly policies to enable work/life balance and encourage the recruitment and retention of employees with families. Offering employer-sponsored Child Care also helps close the gender, race and inequality gap in the workforce. In fact, a recent study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) professionals found that 43% of women in STEM careers left their full-time job within four-to-seven years of having their first child, compared to only 23% of men.

"Lack of access to Child Care has further erased boundaries between work and home for women in science and technology, impacting their productivity and ability to advance in their careers," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS founder and CEO. "I applaud Maravai for being a champion for women in STEM and for providing all of its employees access to real-time, affordable, and quality daycare options. Such family-friendly policies can significantly affect working parents' — especially women's — career choices and earning potential."

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real time, empowering working parents — especially women — to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

