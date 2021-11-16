Global Structural Heart Devices Market Report 2021: Analysis of Key Competitors by Segments, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Emerging Start-ups

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Structural Heart Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Even though structural heart interventions have comparatively lower volume than coronary interventions, they have emerged as their own speciality within interventional cardiology.
The uptake of structural heart therapies has increased drastically over the past decade with advancements in catheter-based treatment. Heart valve therapies hold the majority revenue share in the structural heart intervention market due to higher adoption of proven methods, clinical expertise, and prevalence of valvular heart diseases (VHD).
A plethora of percutaneous treatment approaches has led to clinical care innovations in cardiac interventions. The past decade witnessed more applications of novel, catheter-based treatments for structural heart diseases. Many of these non-surgical, catheter-based interventional procedures have been proven effective, consequently resulting in greater acceptance of such procedures among physicians and patients alike.
The prevalence of VHD is rising globally, and the United States alone has more than 5 million Americans diagnosed each year. In the United States, up to 1.5 million people have aortic stenosis, of which approximately 500,000 are inflicted with severe aortic stenosis.
Additionally, the United States has an estimated 4 million people with mitral valve insufficiency and an annual incidence rate of 250,000 for mitral regurgitation. In developed countries, degenerative valve disease has replaced rheumatic heart disease as the leading cause of VHD.
In developing countries, rheumatic heart disease remains the most common cause of VHD and affects 33.4 million people annually worldwide. The global prevalence of moderate-to-severe VHD is 2.5% and increases with age. Mitral regurgitation and aortic stenosis are the most common forms of VHD in communities and hospitals globally, respectively.
The availability of strong clinical evidence for transcatheter aortic valve replacement has heightened the adoption of such procedures. In line with this trend, myriad devices designed for mitral valve repair and replacement procedures are expected in the market to solve the huge unmet need for mitral valve treatment.
Advancements in interventional imaging pave the way for more complex structural heart procedures through micro-invasive methods, but building the necessary volume of structural heart procedures to remain current and proficient is a challenge across regions.
The dynamic and interactive nature of structural heart disease treatments requires a multidisciplinary team with expertise in imaging and intervention as well as specialized centres and professionals in the field of structural heart devices.
Research Highlights
- Strategic imperatives for structural heart device makers in a rapidly evolving ecosystem
- Analysis of key competitors by segments, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging start-ups
- Future trends in VHD management
- Challenges in addressing the VHD care continuum
- The role of imaging in accelerating structural heart interventions
- Revenue forecasts for structural heart devices by segment and region
- Analysis of the competitive environment and market share
- Top growth opportunities in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Heart Devices Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Background
- Market Definitions
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Potential of Mitral Valve Therapies
- Growth Accelerators and Decelerators
- Key Incumbent Companies by Segment
- Key Emerging Companies/Start-ups
- Major Acquisitions of Incumbent Companies
- Top Funding in Start-ups
- Future Trends in VHD Management
- Addressable Challenges in the VHD Care Continuum
- Role of Imaging in the SHD Care Continuum
- Benefits of Advanced Imaging Infrastructure
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Snapshot of Regional Trends
- Revenue Forecast for Heart Valve Devices
- Revenue Forecast for Valve Replacement
- Revenue Forecast for Valve Repair
- Revenue Forecast for Occluders
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Subsegment
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top Market Participants
- Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Participants
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Key Growth Metrics, North America
- Revenue Forecast, North America
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, North America
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics, Europe
- Revenue Forecast, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Europe
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
- Key Growth Metrics, APAC
- Revenue Forecast, APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, APAC
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Platforms Could Exceed the Growth of Aortic Valve Therapies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel Materials Like Biopolymer Valves Can Catalyze Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced AI Imaging and 3D Printing Can Solve Complex Anatomical Challenges to Improve Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Remote Cardiac Monitoring Can Enable Early Detection and Improve Therapy Outcomes
8. Next Steps
