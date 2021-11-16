New Book Helps Educators Build Bridges, Foster Better Relationships, and Ensure Equity

Bloomington, Indiana, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Finding Your Blind Spots: Eight Guiding Principles for Overcoming Implicit Bias in Teaching—published by Solution Tree—author Hedreich Nichols delivers direct yet compassionate guidance for teaching all students in ever-changing, diverse classrooms.

“Your school demographic may be different from the demographic of the neighborhood where you grew up,” Hedreich writes in the book’s introduction. “Your students may espouse notions on culture, religion, politics, gender, and justice that are very different from yours. That may be something you find amazing; it may be something you find enlightening but challenging. It may be something that, in a quiet corner of your mind, you find alarming. Whatever you feel about diversity, it’s OK. The fact that you are here, reading this book, says that you have a desire to uncover any blind spots, build bridges, foster better relationships, and have a more inclusive school community.”

Finding Your Blind Spots offers strategies for identifying biases that adversely affect daily classroom practice. In her accessible, conversational style, Nichols helps educators move beyond those biases to ensure a more equitable, inclusive campus culture. Using the supportive resources Nichols provides, staff, students, and the wider community can begin to infuse inclusive language and encourage a sense of belonging and cultural expression in their learning environment. Nichols writes from a place of courage and care in sharing these tools to transform educational spaces.

Author, historian, educator, and urbanist Walter D. Greason writes, “[Nichols] offers a blueprint to answering the challenges presented in works like Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist. Kendi provides a framework and governing principles to make belonging a priority in every classroom and school. Nichols goes further by specifying techniques and interventions that counter the traditions of educational exclusion that remain far too common in the United States and worldwide.”

Finding Your Blind Spots: Eight Guiding Principles for Overcoming Implicit Bias in Teaching is available to order at SolutionTree.com.

About the Author

Hedreich Nichols is an author, educator, and founder of SmallBites Educational Consulting LLC. Her work provides resources to help educators create more student-centered experiences through

equitable teaching practices. Hedreich has also authored five nonfiction books for middle school students as part of the Cherry Lake Publishing 21st Century Skills Library series that includes educator and student resources to drive conversations and learning around equity and belonging. To further help educators, Hedreich produces SmallBites, a vlog and podcast featuring vignettes and strategies to help educators become more inclusive and reflective practitioners, one small bite at a time.

About Solution Tree

