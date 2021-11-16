AMAX Joins NVIDIA-Certified Systems Program to Deliver a Complete Computing AI Solution at Any Scale

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and OEM data center manufacturing, announces it has joined NVIDIA's certified systems program. As an Elite partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, AMAX will have nine NVIDIA-Certified Systems ™ built for accelerated workloads across all industries, from the use of AI for better customer engagement, to data analytics for business forecasting, to advanced graphics visualization for rapid product innovation. AMAX's AceleMax™ series of NVIDIA-Certified Systems brings together NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA networking in optimized server configurations that have been validated to provide optimal performance, security, and scale for a variety of accelerated workloads.

The following AMAX's AceleMax™ Series models are NVIDIA-Certified Systems: DGS-214A, DGS-224AS, DGS-428AS, DGS-428A, DGS-140W, DGS-260W, DGS-428WS, DGS-410W, and DL-E440W. With an NVIDIA-Certified System, enterprises can confidently choose performance-optimized hardware solutions to power their accelerated computing workloads—both in smaller configurations and at scale.

"NVIDIA-Certified Systems from AMAX streamline validation and procurement processes by reducing deployment time and seamlessly scaling to meet future AI workload demands," said Bohr Tsao, Vice President of Corporate Development at AMAX. "Each of our system solutions has been verified by NVIDIA and preconfigured with the highest level of application and network security so customers are safer and better protected while solving tomorrow's greatest computing challenges."

"Enterprises are seeking powerful computing and software for today's most demanding workloads across AI, data science, graphics, and remote collaboration," said Justin Boitano, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. "AMAX's new lineup of NVIDIA-Certified Systems provides a broad range of solutions validated by NVIDIA to meet the performance and security requirements of modern applications."

AMAX will also offer the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform for virtual collaboration and real-time simulation, pre-installed in each certified server. Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end collaboration and simulation platform that fundamentally transforms complex design workflows. It gives enterprise teams the freedom to collaborate from anywhere and access fully 3D-capable virtual workstations. Users can access secure IP so their assets are secured with infrastructure that removes the need to distribute sensitive files - either locally or around the world.

AMAX offers a solution, featuring four NVIDIA A100 GPUs, which is fully customizable to the customers' configuration. It is designed to power unique AI and data science workloads for teams working in laboratories, research facilities, corporate buildings, or home offices in many different industries including education, government, healthcare, and retail.

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud, and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success.

