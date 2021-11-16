COMsolve Inc. Joins Public Safety Broadband Network Innovation Alliance

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMsolve is pleased to announce that we joined the PSBN Innovation Alliance (PIA) in an advisory role. The PSBN Innovation Alliance (PIA) is a not-for-profit association dedicated to expanding the current PSBN infrastructure in Canada. COMsolve shares PIA’s vision to provide first responders and municipal agencies with faster and reliable cellular communications. Our goal with the PIA is to ensure that we are helping lay the foundation to build PSBN Innovation Alliance for the long term.



“The PIA is a crucial step in securing the public safety telecommunication infrastructure for Canada, and with our extended knowledge in wireless technologies – COMsolve is eager to help contribute to PIA’s success,” said Ofir Smadja, CEO of COMsolve Inc.

In our advisory role to PIA, we work on public safety innovation through COMsolve’s services critical for the reliability of broadband communications networks and bridging 9-1-1 gaps. Currently, COMsolve is excited to be working with Halton Regional Police to help secure locations for future LTE sites.

"We are excited to have COMsolve join the PIA as leaders and experts in Canada’s telecom space, and as our Association continues to grow, we are very fortunate to have COMsolve on board as both advocates and indeed stakeholders in Canada’s 9-1-1 emergency telecommunications posture, given their role as Canada’s Numbering Administrator, providing telephone numbering functions for Canada’s telecommunications industry,” said Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi. "The PIA looks forward to both innovation and collaboration with COMsolve on all areas of telecom policy in Canada, as we together aim to improve the quality of wireless broadband services for Canada’s First Responders from coast to coast, in light of the many generational technology changes underway in telecom infrastructure for lifesaving 9-1-1 services."

"We welcome COMsolve Inc. to the PSBN Innovation Alliance. As active drivers of the telecommunications industry, they are uniquely positioned to reduce barriers to infrastructure deployment and to accelerate the Alliance’s pursuit of mission-critical communications," said Chief Stephen Tanner of the Halton Regional Police Service. “COMsolve brings valuable regulatory and governance experience to the table; we are fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with them and look forward to bolstering public safety for all.”

About COMsolve Inc.

COMsolve is a proud Canadian company founded in 2006 that provides solutions for leading-edge Information and Communications Technology (ICT). We provide deployment and professional services to carriers, data centers, service providers, municipalities, and enterprises. COMsolve specializes in turnkey infrastructure deployment solutions such as macro site, small cell, in-building and structured cabling services. Our wealth of experience in regulatory affairs, design, installation, testing and maintaining infrastructure enables our team to ensure the success of your business implementation.

COMsolve has built long-term partnerships with the Canadian Government and Canadian telecommunication service providers. We are founding members of the Structure, Tower, and Antenna Council (STAC) and active members of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS). Amongst the agencies fore-fronting PIA’s initiative, our years of management experience within the ICT industry can work through regulatory and technical challenges.

COMsolve is the Canadian Numbering Administrator (CNA) under contract with the Canadian Numbering Administration Consortium (CNAC), authorized by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). All parties work together with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) to ensure efficient and effective use of the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) resources.

Our team of experts provides technical resources that help Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) with Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) testing to the Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (ILEC) Emergency Service IP Network (ESInet) and Next Generation Core Services (NGCS). We have been directly involved in testing PSAP-ILEC and Originating Service Provider (OSP)-ILEC interfaces as part of the ongoing Canadian ILEC trials. For more information, visit www.comsolveinc.com.

About PSBN Innovation Alliance

Formed in 2019, the PSBN Innovation Alliance (“PIA”) is a not-for-profit association driving the development of secure, reliable data communications for First Responders. Through the leadership of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, founding members of the PSBN Innovation Alliance (the Halton Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police, City of Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, and many others) work together as a not-for-profit entity advocating for public safety agency oversight of the Public Safety Broadband Network. For more information, visit www.psbninnovationalliance.ca/.

