Global Medical Protective Clothing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 716.47 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global medical protective clothing market is expected to grow from USD 401.73 million in 2020 to USD 716.47 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

COVID-19 has recently created many market opportunities which have spurred market growth across the globe. The growing concern about patient protection is also expected to fuel the development of the market during the forecast period. For example, as of April 2020, China produced 116 million masks per day. In addition, according to various new reports such as the New York Times, the Chinese government at the beginning of the epidemic offered to export protective equipment to Italy and other countries. Moreover, increasing investment in medical apparel by hospitals will help in the growth of the market. The market in the forecast period is expected to be driven by other factors such as increased competition among manufacturers, increased awareness of the benefits of medical apparel, increased number of surgeries, and a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases.

Medical protective clothing is a clothing product that protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. Protective medical clothing protects not only medical professionals but also patients from potential contamination due to non-sterile clothing. There are different types of protective clothing available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals select medical protective clothing according to their work requirements. Types of medical protective clothing include safety goggles or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoe covers, boots, surgical gowns, and sleeves. Safety goggles or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of liquids such as blood, vomit or faeces. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent the exhalation of microorganisms in a sterile environment.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419732/request-sample

Firm government rules regarding the safety of patients, doctors and other workers in hospitals and buildings, along with severe penalties for non-compliance with the standards, have prompted employers to use protective medical clothing to protect their employees from various injuries and health risks. There are many strict regulations involved in approving medical clothing, such as pathogen resistance,tensile strength, tear-resistance and barrier level. These strict policies and approvals add additional costs to the product manufacturing process that may hinder the market growth.

Some notable players in the market are Tronex International, Inc., Derekduck Industries Corp., Halyard Health, Alpha Pro Tech, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., 3M, Ansell, Delta Plus, Cardinal Health, Lakeland Inc. and Plastic Surge Industries Pvt.

Gowns segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.9% in the year 2020

Based on product, the global medical protective clothing market is segmented into gowns and coveralls. Gowns segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.9% in the year 2020. Healthcare professionals use impermeable, fluid-resistant medical protective clothing such as surgical gowns and isolation gowns while treating patients with COVID-19. However, in the face of shortages, non-sterile, single-use insulating gowns have been replaced by reusable gowns made of cotton, polyester or polyester fabrics, and overcoats.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39% in the year 2020

Based on end-use, the global medical protective clothing market is segmented into home healthcare, outpatient/primary care facility and hospital. The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39% in 2020. Fast growth in the elderly population and the increased prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and other diseases, such as hepatitis and AIDS, are expected to increase the demand for protective medical clothing in hospitals. In addition, the introduction of reforms and initiatives in favour of medical protection in government hospitals is expected to drive this sector during the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-protective-clothing-market-by-product-gowns-and-419732.html

Regional Segment of Medical Protective Clothing Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global medical protective clothing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe led the medical protective clothing market with a revenue share of 34% in 2020 due to the high proportion of older adults. Moreover, the increasing number of surgeries on the same day is expected to impact the country's demand for protective medical clothing positively. Infectious diseases have contributed to health and economic problems in the UK and have caused deaths. The National Immunization Program is an effective public health intervention in the UK. The increasing number of infections creating health concerns in the UK and antimicrobial resistance policy has boosted the country's healthcare sector, thus supporting market growth.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419732

About the report:

The global medical protective clothing market is analysed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419732&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-respiratory-protective-equipment-market-by-product-respiratory-419724.html

CT Scanner Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ct-scanner-market-by-type-portable-stationary-by-419706.html

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-high-tibial-osteotomy-hto-plates-market-size-419687.html

Orthodontics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/orthodontics-market-by-product-ligatures-anchorage-appliances-archwires-419536.html