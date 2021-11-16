VeeOne Health and UC Berkeley Partner to Further Enhance the Use of Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Patient Care

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeOne Health, provider of a complete telehealth platform and services for the full continuum of healthcare, has formed a strategic partnership with UC Berkeley’s Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership to further enhance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in VeeOne Health’s telehealth platform. The vision is to speed up patient charting and explore other applications of AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in streamlining healthcare workflows.



The partnership has kicked off and UC Berkeley Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) students have begun working with VeeOne Health. "M.Eng. students are very excited about applying AI and ML to real-world applications like telehealth and we are thrilled to have VeeOne Health come on board as a capstone project advisor," said Dr. Alexandre Beliaev, Director of Experiential Learning at UC Berkeley’s Fung Institute for Engineering Leadership.

“UC Berkeley has some of the brightest and most innovative students and it goes without saying that they are one of the best research institutions in the world. We’re excited about this industry-academia partnership and believe that both parties will successfully work together to make physician-patient interactions more efficient through the use of AI,” said Nabeel Saleem, Director of Product Management at VeeOne Health.

This partnership is aimed at developing smoother provider workflows to ensure the optimization of rounding time, charting time, and time to develop differential and patient diagnoses.

“A great majority of clinicians are frustrated by the increasing amount of paperwork involved in caring for their patients,” said Stacie Crain, Director of Telehealth Services at VeeOne Health. “The goal of this partnership is to leverage AI technology to reduce charting time so doctors and staff can focus more on direct patient care.”

About VeeOne Health Inc. (formerly VeeMed Inc.)

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health’s vision for the future of telemedicine see http://veeonehealth.com/

