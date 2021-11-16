Black Book™ Announces Eleventh Annual Revenue Cycle Management Technology and Outsourcing Solutions Top Client-Rated Honors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highest-rated vendors in customer satisfaction and client experience are announced by Black Book Research in 10 specific categories of RCM Software Tools and RCM Outsourcing Services. In total, 486 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 5,091 physician practices were represented in the sweeping Q2-Q4 2021 series of revenue cycle solution satisfaction polls. Two hundred and eleven vendors in all had RCM products and outsourced services evaluated.

Black Book™ surveyed hospital and health system chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and RCM, controllers, business office managers, financial support staff, consultants and corporate directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, systems and outsourcing services, and assess the gaps and urgencies of RCM financial administration.

Additionally, 1,555 physician office business office managers and 690 outpatient, alternative care, clinics, long term care facilities, IDN physician practices, and ancillary facilities also submitted ballots and evaluated separately. In total, 1,302 hospital financial team members independently participated in the crowd-sourced survey process.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance based on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction. Twenty-three other product and services categories of healthcare financial IT were previously announced in July 2021.

"The latest wave of COVID-19 challenges accompanying the deferred shifts to value-based care find most providers uneasily navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating patient positive experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown.

"Revenue cycle management remains the most pressing strategic focus in health systems nationwide, with system transformation vendors, solutions optimization consultants and RCM outsourcing firms in huge demand as the industry confronts the lingering effects of the pandemic on financial operations."

The complete set of Black Book's 2021 RCM solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Rating highest in RCM software solutions client experience are:

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY, HOSPITAL CHAINS, SYSTEMS, CORPORATIONS, INTEGRATED DELIVERY NETWORKS & CORPORATION: WAYSTAR

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY, HOSPITALS UNDER 100 BEDS: NTHRIVE

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY, COMMUNITY HOSPITALS & MEDICAL CENTERS: WAYSTAR

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY AMBULATORY PHYSICIAN PRACTICES & GROUPS: ALLSCRIPTS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT

END-TO-END RCM SOFTWARE & TECHNOLOGY POST-ACUTE & LONG TERM CARE: HCS INTERACTANT

REVENUE INTEGRITY, BILLING COMPLIANCE, AUDITING WORKFLOW & CHARGE ANALYSIS PLATFORM TOOLS: HAYES MANAGEMENT

PATIENT COMMUNICATIONS & FINANCIAL SATISFACTION SOLUTIONS: AVADYNE

Rating highest in RCM outsourcing solutions client experience for 2021 are:

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, HOSPITAL CHAINS, SYSTEMS, CORPORATIONS, INTEGRATED DELIVERY NETWORKS & CORPORATION: R1 RCM

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, HOSPITALS UNDER 100 BEDS: ENSEMBLE HEALTH PARTNERS

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, COMMUNITY HOSPITALS & MEDICAL CENTERS: ENSEMBLE HEALTH PARTNERS

END-TO-END RCM OUTSOURCING, AMBULATORY PHYSICIAN PRACTICES & GROUPS: ATHENAHEALTH RCM SERVICES

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Black Book™ has polls for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software/technology and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 800,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives and hospital information technology managers. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and Revenue Cycle vendor ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.







