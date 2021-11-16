Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness Names Lonnie Martinez Chief Executive Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness, which will open its doors in January, 2022, today announced Lonnie Martinez as its new Chief Executive Officer. Martinez brings 20 years of healthcare operational leadership. He most recently served as the Chief Administrative Director of Clinical Operations of Swedish Medical Center, a 408 bed Level 1 Trauma hospital in Englewood.



"As the CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness, I'm excited to leverage my local healthcare operational experience and relationships to deliver the highest quality care to patients in the Englewood and surrounding communities.” said Martinez. "Our new, state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be the perfect environment for the rehabilitation therapy standards that we will establish by building an inspired and compassionate rehabilitation team."

Martinez is currently studying for his master’s degree in hospital administration and plans to graduate 2022. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management. Martinez maintains his Respiratory Therapy license in the state of Colorado. He served in the Army as a Combat Medic and received a Letter of Commendation and an Honorable Discharge. He has served on a number of academic advisory boards and in leadership roles in professional associations.

For the past five years, Martinez has achieved metrics clinically in ‘door to treatment times,’ decreased mechanical ventilation duration and operationally in referral volumes and productivity management, to name a few of his achievements. Prior to the Administrative Director role, he served in leadership roles in Respiratory Therapy and managed other ancillary services throughout the medical center.

As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness CEO, Martinez will lead the hospital team to drive positive performance results across the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Martinez will also lead the hospital team to provide exceptional quality care and a positive patient experience that is the hallmark of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Inverness

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness, centrally located near the Denver Tech Center and is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to the lives they love. The 40-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness is slated to open January 2022 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com, and check out Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals on LinkedIn and Facebook.

