ALTR Joins New Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program

ALTR joins Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program, demonstrating commitment to enabling native Snowflake governance capabilities with no-code data control and protection

Becomes Snowflake Premier Partner, committing to further democratizing user access to simple solutions for complex data control and protection challenges

Offers new integrations with Snowflake to allow users to better protect sensitive data while enabling secure use for business insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTR , the leading provider of data control and protection software for enterprises, today announced it has joined the Governance Accelerated Program from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to further democratize data security and control for Snowflake users. Announced at the Snowflake Snowday 2021 event, ALTR’s participation in the Governance Accelerated Program deepens ALTR’s data control capabilities available to Snowflake’s users by extending native Snowflake governance features. This announcement comes as ALTR achieves Snowflake Premier Partner status , just seven months after announcing its initial integration with Snowflake.

ALTR makes it easy for enterprises of all sizes to know, control and unlock their data within Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Implemented as a no-code, cloud-native solution, and utilizing Snowflake’s native governance and security features, ALTR’s technology allows companies to enjoy enterprise-level data control and protection that is easy to implement, manage and maintain. This ensures that valuable sensitive data can be both utilized across the business while staying secure.

As part of the Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program, ALTR has added integrations with Snowflake governance features including:

Dynamic Data Masking : ALTR simplifies how organizations implement and maintain masking policies to protect private information in Snowflake. With ALTR, Snowflake users can see the data and roles their governance policies are applied to and implement new or modify existing masking policies, all without writing any SQL code.

: ALTR simplifies how organizations implement and maintain masking policies to protect private information in Snowflake. With ALTR, Snowflake users can see the data and roles their governance policies are applied to and implement new or modify existing masking policies, all without writing any SQL code. Access History: ALTR automatically visualizes data access history for Snowflake users in both a user-friendly heatmap and timeline view. Customers use this intelligence to audit and report on data access, confirm governance policies are being enforced correctly and identify areas where new policies can be applied to mitigate the risk of security threats.

ALTR automatically visualizes data access history for Snowflake users in both a user-friendly heatmap and timeline view. Customers use this intelligence to audit and report on data access, confirm governance policies are being enforced correctly and identify areas where new policies can be applied to mitigate the risk of security threats. Object Tagging: ALTR has pre-built support for Snowflake’s upcoming Native Classification feature, which relies on object tagging to discover and classify data directly in Snowflake without customer data needing to leave the platform. Using ALTR, customers can automate the discovery and classification process without writing any code.



As Snowflake continues to make new governance capabilities available, including features like Row Access Policies, ALTR’s integration approach ensures it can continue to quickly deliver new functionality to its customers, enabling them to fully protect and unlock the potential of their data.

Snowflake customers can also sign up for the ALTR Free Plan for free data governance and security and start classifying, visualizing, controlling and securing their cloud data in minutes with just a few clicks. Customers can stay on the full-featured ALTR Free plan forever or upgrade to ALTR’s Enterprise plans to take advantage of ALTR’s enterprise platform and security integrations, management API, patented tokenization-as-a-service product and other features.

“Data control and security are integral to the functioning of our business,” said Cole Kardys, VP of Data and Analytics at Redwood Logistics, one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America. “Working with ALTR helps us reach our business objectives while fully ensuring the safety and security of the data we use in Snowflake. Knowing our sensitive internal data is protected gives our team peace of mind to focus on growing our business.”

“Customers rely on Snowflake and our partners to help them implement high-quality, round-the-clock data governance and security,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “ALTR’s focus on Snowflake users and their ability to protect their sensitive data at the highest level embodies the commitment our partners have to our joint customer’s success.”

“At ALTR, we help organizations simplify complex challenges around data every day, making it easier and less stressful for our customers to implement data security and control,” said James Beecham, co-founder and CTO of ALTR. “ALTR is a natural fit for the Snowflake Accelerated Governance Program because we’ve tightly integrated with Snowflake’s native capabilities to enable no-code governance, control, and protection of data at scale from day one.”

About ALTR:

ALTR simplifies and unifies data governance and security, allowing anyone the ability to confidently store, share, analyze, and use their data. With ALTR, customers gain unparalleled visibility into how data is used across their organization and can use this intelligence to create advanced policies to control data access and mitigate data risk. Through ALTR's no-code cloud platform, customers can implement data control and protection in minutes instead of months.