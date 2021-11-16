Rosy Closes $2M Seed Round to Further Novel Developments for Women's Sexual Health

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosy Wellness, the app changing the sex lives of women across the country, announced today it raised an additional $2 million in seed funding. Designed and supported by doctors and psychologists, the first-of-its-kind evidence-based platform grants women groundbreaking access to information and interventions to solve their sexual health problems.

Founder and CEO, Board-certified Ob/Gyn, Dr. Lyndsey Harper, M.D., FACOG, IF, started Rosy after recognizing that 43% of women had a sexual health problem but were met with a complete lack of resources when trying to solve these important issues. In 2019, Dr. Harper launched Rosy with the goal of putting sexual health education and tools in the hands of women everywhere.

"It's time women feel empowered to talk about sexual health issues and have access to convenient solutions," said Dr. Harper. "I created Rosy to revolutionize the way women and their providers think about, talk about, and treat women's sexual problems."

Recent studies validate Rosy's approach and highlight how the company stands apart from other platforms in the space. In a 2020 study, results showed that Rosy users experienced statistically significant improvements in many aspects of sexual function including desire, arousal, orgasm, and lubrication. More recently, in a study from Mount Sinai Hospital presented at the American Urogynecology Society Annual Meeting, Dr. Alexandra Dubinskaya et al. concluded that "only one App was approved to be recommended to patients by experts in the field," and that app was Rosy. This has been echoed in the medical community with more than 6% of ob/gyns in the country now recommending Rosy to their patients

The women's health technology company secured $2 million in funding in its seed round led by Austin-based True Wealth Ventures with additional participation from Portfolia's Femtech II Fund and Mindshift Capital. The company will use the funding to support further development of its flagship platform, grow the team, and facilitate original research in women's sexual health.

"In Rosy, we see the investment opportunity to be the trusted leader in a massive untapped market with a deeply resonant and novel approach that is already changing the world for women and their sexual health needs," said Kerry Rupp of True Wealth Ventures.

"Sexual health is a part of everyone's life, yet when it comes to women's sexual health, no one is talking about it," Jane van Dis, M.D. of Portfolia, said in a statement. "Rosy is leading the charge to breakdown stigmas and shine a light on women, sex, pleasure and wellness in the evidence-based way that women deserve."

Dr. Harper commented, "Rosy is proud to smash taboos around women's sexual health and prove that everyone, investors included, should be paying attention to these interventions that women need, want, and deserve."

Contact: Lyndsey Harper, M.D., lyndsey@meetrosy.com

