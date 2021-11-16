Satori Joins Snowflake’s Data Governance Accelerated Program to Help Companies Scale their Data Capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the world’s first DataSecOps platform, today announced that it has joined the Governance Accelerated Program from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company which was announced at Snowflake’s global Snowday event. As part of this initiative, Satori is releasing enhanced governance and security capabilities to support Snowflake customers with scaling their Data Cloud operations.



The capabilities enable joint Satori and Snowflake customers to simplify and scale governance processes by leveraging Satori’s automated data classification and data access analytics features. With these new capabilities, customers can now automatically add Snowflake tags to sensitive data discovered by Satori, as well as understand data lineage of data accessed by data consumers.

As an official Snowflake partner, Satori provides customers with streamlined, secure access to sensitive data, and simplified data access control. Their suite of Snowflake integrations makes for effortless onboarding, without the need for any additional code or changes to the existing Snowflake data store.

“These powerful new features will significantly uplevel the data governance capabilities of our extensive Snowflake user base,” said Eldad Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of Satori. “Integrations like these help Satori ensure that governance and security are an integral part of day-to-day data operations and not an afterthought, enabling unparalleled visibility and control over one’s data — all without any disturbance or alteration to the Snowflake store.”

“We are thankful for Satori’s continued partnership and expanded integration with the Snowflake platform,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world’s data, partners like Satori give our customers greater flexibility around how they govern access and ensure the security of data residing within the Snowflake ecosystem.”

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first DataSecOps platform — a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners, and YL Ventures.

