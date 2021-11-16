iVest+ Announces Integration with Tradier to Serve Its Expanding Active Trader Community

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, today announced its retail trading platform Market Gear connects with Tradier Brokerage, enabling investors to utilize Market Gear’s best-in-class research, charting and screening tools with any Tradier account.

“Tradier is a popular brokerage among self-directed traders, and we’re excited to offer yet another trading partner for our Market Gear customers,” said Rance Masheck, the CEO of iVest+. “Our customers are some of the most active and savvy investors in the retail space, requiring the best brokerage houses for their trading. This latest connection will broaden our users’ access to trading, while seamlessly integrating the unparalleled technology of iVest+.”

Market Gear offers a combination of charting, advanced options analytics, a full screener, a deep trade journal, trade sharing with friends, and a comprehensive fundamental research module.

“We are very impressed with the depth of functionality built into the Market Gear platform,” said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. “Our business model is to connect to best-in-class tools that traders can use to their advantage, and Market Gear by iVest+ certainly falls into that category.”

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. For more information about the company’s white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

About Tradier

Tradier Brokerage’s online platform is designed for active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice — at simple and competitive prices. With Tradier Brokerage, self-directed investors are given the access and capability to easily choose from a wide range of integrated trading platforms designed to enhance their overall trading experience.

