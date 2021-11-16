Ensurge Micropower ASA - Third Quarter 2021 Results Webcast

Oslo, 16 November 2021

Following the release of the Company's third quarter 2021 interim report and financial statements, Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") will hold a web conference on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 at 8:00am Central European Time. The presentation by CEO Kevin Barber will be held in English and discuss the company's technology, manufacturing, and go-to-market activities.

At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211117_1/

Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.