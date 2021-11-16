Chili Piper’s Citizens of our Planet Foundation Donates $50K to Peaceful Futures Scholarship Fund from One Young World

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens of our Planet (COOP) , the newly launched foundation from Chili Piper , the leading B2B routing and scheduling software since 2016, today announced a $50,000 donation to the Peaceful Futures Scholarship Fund from One Young World , a global forum for young leaders. COOP is committed to supporting and connecting global efforts focused on creating a more equitable, inclusive and peaceful future.



“One Young World is excited to be among the first partners of Chili Piper's recently launched Citizens of Our Planet foundation,” said Ella Robertson McKay, managing director at One Young World. “Chili Piper's vision to make this strong philanthropic commitment as a relatively young company is exactly the kind of progressive leadership One Young World aims to motivate.”

The Peaceful Futures Scholarship has been established to identify and amplify the voices of young leaders who undertake exemplary work to end youth violence and create a peaceful future for their peers and subsequent generations. Homicide is among the leading causes of death for 10-29 year olds. Tackling this crisis requires a broad-based approach that both mitigates the immediate consequences of violence and addresses the root causes of the issue. One Young World believes it is essential that young people's lived experiences play a central role in the creation and implementation of these solutions.

“Through this scholarship donation we will provide access to the One Young World Summit in Tokyo 2022 to six young leaders working to end youth violence in their communities and countries,” said Nicolas Vandenberghe, Chili Piper’s co-founder and CEO. “At Chili Piper, we are committed to making a positive social, environmental and economic change. With this donation we’re proud to help young leaders tackling the terrible crisis of violence amongst youth.”

Selected scholars will receive full funding to participate in the One Young World Summit 2022 which takes place in Tokyo, Japan from May 16-19, 2022. The annual One Young World Summit convenes the brightest young talent from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact. Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Paul Polman and Meghan Markle, amongst many other global figures.

Following the Summit, the scholars will become One Young World Ambassadors and they return to their communities and organizations with access to a global network of 12,000+ young leaders to accelerate existing initiatives or establish new ventures.



Candidates are invited to complete an application at https://www.oneyoungworld.com/scholarships/peaceful-futures/2022 . One Young World will assess candidates based on their leadership ability, capacity for innovation and demonstrate the impact on reducing youth violence. One Young World is looking for candidates addressing youth violence from a broad range of perspectives including educational interventions, efforts to address root causes and interventions that build cohesion between groups in conflict. The scholarship recipients will be selected by Citizens of Our Planet from a shortlist provided by One Young World.

For more information, visit COOP, https://www.citizensofourplanet.org/ .

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the most advanced qualifying, routing and scheduling software for B2B revenue teams. Its products help demand generation teams convert more leads into attended meetings, sales teams book more demos faster, and customer success teams shorten their time to value. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Forrester, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates, eliminate manual lead routing, and streamline critical processes around meetings. Chili Piper has 167 employees in 133 cities in 27 countries and has been spicing sales up since 2016.

​​About One Young World

One Young World is the global forum for young leaders. The annual One Young World Summit convenes the brightest young talent from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact. Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dame Jane Goodall, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Duchess of Sussex, amongst many other global figures. One Young World’s mission is to create a better world, with more responsible and more effective leadership. Every year, One Young World achieves this by identifying, promoting and connecting the world’s most impactful young leaders. One Young World offers an unrivalled platform to affect change at a global level, with over 13,700 Ambassadors in the network driving innovation worldwide, directly impacting more than 30.4 million people around the world. In 2020 for every $1 invested, One Young World Ambassadors deliver $16 of social value.