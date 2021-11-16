Mafco® Announces New R&D Facility Grand Opening

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mafco, the global leader in natural licorice extracts and customizable taste solutions, is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new state-of-the-art R&D facility located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. The new facility is conveniently located within 30 minutes of the Philadelphia international airport, with upscale hotels and restaurants nearby to accommodate visitors.

The new facility officially opens for business today, and the Mafco technical and commercial teams look forward to hosting visitors and engaging with customers to support creative projects focused on taste and mouthfeel perfection.

Mafco's new category-specific Magna-Brands™ product line provides highly effective and customizable taste and mouthfeel solutions to resolve the most complex taste challenges, and help our customers optimize the best possible taste outcomes in their food, beverage, pharma, CBD, cosmetic, and nutraceutical products.

Mafco's friendly and knowledgeable R&D technical team is available to provide Magna-Brands™ product selection and suggested dosage information, as well as formulation development assistance on-site or virtually to best meet its customers' needs.

To view the live-streamed Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, please visit the Magna-Brands YouTube channel.

About MAFCO Worldwide LLC

For over 150 years, Mafco has been the world's leading manufacturer of natural licorice products. This position has been maintained by constant technical innovation, significant financial investments, dedication to product quality, high levels of customer service, and security of supply. Mafco's natural licorice products are used today in a wide range of applications including confectionery, food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal care, and countless other products. For more information, visit https://mafco.com/ .

Contact

Tammy Wenzel

Senior Marketing Manager, Mafco

twenzel@mafcolicorice.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.