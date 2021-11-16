Community Heroes Celebrate North Carolina Dream Wedding at Castle Ladyhawke

TUCKASEGEE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, contest winners and now newlyweds Kayla and Jose Arellano celebrated their special day at Castle Ladyhawke; a day nearly two years in the making. Jose and Kayla got engaged on Dec. 1, 2019, and had planned to get married in October 2020 before COVID changed everything. During the height of the pandemic, Kayla worked tirelessly as an ER/NICU nurse while Jose's job needed him more than ever to help keep essential workers and families connected. On top of that, as Kayla had been taking care of premature babies in the NICU, she had one of her own. Kayla and Jose welcomed their baby girl, Koraline, into the world on Oct. 31, 2020. After a 76-day NICU stay, she's fully healthy and was able to be a special part of this magical day.

Valued at $40,000 the all-inclusive wedding package included a wedding planner, catering, photographers, videographers, florals, live music, and independent singer/songwriter Matt Stillwell. Matt Stillwell's performance included a song he wrote for the bride and groom's first dance, titled "Spend Forever". With 100 of Kayla and Jose's closest friends and family in attendance, it was truly a memorable night for everyone involved.

"The castle was bursting with magic tonight; it was truly a dream come true." - Kayla and Jose Arellano

Castle Ladyhawke, North Carolina's premier wedding and special event venue, is an authentic period-designed Scottish Border Castle nestled against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and conveniently connected to the stunning Bear Lake Reserve gated community. To find out about its history, view photos, and learn more about our contest winners, visit CastleLadyhawke.com

About Bear Lake Reserve

Bear Lake Reserve is a premier luxury destination set within the jewel of Jackson County. Its 2100 acres of natural wooded beauty along the shores of Bear Creek Lake offers a secluded getaway in the mountains with all the amenities of a luxury resort including golf, pickleball/tennis, water sports, hiking, swimming, and more. To learn more or book a vacation or tour, visit www.BearLakeReserve.com.

About Jackson County, NC

Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, Sylva, Balsam, Cullowhee, Glenville and Sapphire are the distinct locales that make up Western North Carolina's Jackson County. Each of these Blue Ridge Mountain towns provides natural beauty that invites visitors to experience the NC Mountains. The majestic mountains harbor miles of hiking trails and waterfalls while charming downtowns are known for shopping, dining, culture, and hometown atmosphere. www.DiscoverJacksonNC.com

