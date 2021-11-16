Howard Capital Management Rings Closing Bell on NYSE to Celebrate Anniversary of HCM Defender Series ETFs

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm rang NYSE’s The Closing Bell® Friday November 12th to celebrate its listing and two-year anniversary of their HCM Defender Series Index ETFs, HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) and HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH).



Developed by Vance Howard, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), the HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) and HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH), seek to outperform the Solactive US. Technology 100 Index (which respectively tracks the NASDAQ 100®) and Solactive US Large Cap Indexes (which respectively tracks the S&P 500®), by using a proprietary methodology.

“I designed these Index ETFs with the goal of offering investors upside potential while seeking downside defense as their foundation. In addition, as markets continue to move faster and faster, speed is a vital component of our strategy now and in the future. We trade math, not emotions. It’s of our opinion that emotions ruin long-term returns,” said Vance Howard.

These investment vehicles are guided by the company’s proprietary HCM-BuyLine® indicator, a quantitative investment model employed to determine when to reduce or increase exposure to equities. When a key index, such as the Solactive US Technology 100 Index or Solactive US Large Cap Index, dips below the indicator’s projections by a certain percentage, the HCM-BuyLine® signals to reduce the ETF’s exposure to equities by investing in one- to three-month U.S. Treasury bills.

Both ETFs were launched on October 10th, 2019 and hold over $600 million in assets as of October 31, 2021. Howard Capital Management, Inc. initially rang the bell virtually (due to Covid-19) on July 6th, 2021 to celebrate their listing.

“We are excited to be a part of the NYSE and have this opportunity to celebrate our ETFs by ringing The Closing Bell®. It’s an honor to have my team with me, who worked so hard to help launch and grow these two ETFs,” said Vance Howard.

About Howard Capital Management

Founded in 1999 by Vance Howard, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory Firm, offering professional money management services to private clients, brokers, and broker-dealers through separately managed portfolios, retirement tools, self-directed brokerage accounts, proprietary mutual funds and ETFs. HCM offers math-based investment solutions to help investors navigating market volatility while also seeking to drive performance and hedge against inflation. The company’s defensive and tactical strategies seeks to mitigate investment risk through market downturns while pursuing opportunities for growth in marketing upturns.



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the HCM Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.howardcmetfs.com or by calling 770‐642‐4902. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. HCM Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Howard Capital Management, Inc. are not affiliated.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. The use of leverage can magnify risk.

Important Risk Information:

Mutual funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. When the Fund is out of the market and in cash or cash equivalents, there is a risk that the market will begin to rise rapidly and may cause the Fund to miss capturing the initial returns of changing market conditions. The mutual funds in which the Fund may invest may use leverage. Using leverage can magnify a mutual fund’s potential for gain or loss and therefore, amplify the effects of market volatility on a mutual fund’s share price. The Fund may be subject to the risk that its assets are invested in a particular sector or group of sectors in the economy and as a result, the value of the Fund may be adversely impacted by events or developments in a sector or group of sectors. The price of small or medium capitalization company stocks may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements than larger, more established companies or the market averages in general. A higher portfolio turnover will result in higher transactional and brokerage costs and may result in higher taxes when Fund shares are held in a taxable account. ETFs and mutual funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, the cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in other investment companies and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in securities. The market value of ETF and mutual fund shares may differ from their net asset value. Each investment company and ETF is subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the fund.

Howard Capital Management, Inc. (“HCM”) is registered with the SEC and only transacts business where it is properly registered or is otherwise exempt from registration. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals, and economic conditions may materially alter the performance of your portfolio. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for an investor’s portfolio.



HCM-BuyLine®. The HCM-BuyLine® is a strategic proprietary indicator used to assist in determining when and how much to invest in equities, including the potential for the equity portion of an HCM strategy to become fully invested in cash, cash equivalents, or bond funds. When the HCM-BuyLine® indicates a bull market, HCM then identifies the particular mutual funds, ETFs or individual stocks that we believe have the best return potentials in the current market from the universe of assets available in each given program and invests in them. When the HCM-BuyLine® indicates a bear market, HCM moves clients’ investments to less risky alternatives. Not every HCM-BuyLine® buy and sell will result in a profitable trade. There will be times when following the indicator results in a loss. However, there have been situations in the past in which HCM reduced clients’ exposure to equities during market downturns by following an HCM-BuyLine® signal, thereby preserving capital. An important goal of the HCM-BuyLine® is to outperform the market on a long-term basis. The reason is the mathematics of gains and losses. A portfolio which suffers a 30% loss takes a 43% gain to return to the previous portfolio value. The HCM-BuyLine® is a reactive indicator, not a proactive one. It will not catch the first 5–10% of a bull or bear market. Ideally, it will avoid most of the downtrends and catch the bulk of the uptrends. There may be times when the use of the indicator will result in a loss when we re-enter the market. Other times there may be a modest positive impact. When severe downtrends occur, however, such as in 2000-2002 and 2007-2008, it has the potential to make a significant difference in portfolio performance. Naturally, there can be no guarantee that the HCM-BuyLine® indicator will perform as anticipated. The HCM-BuyLine® is not a stoploss order that automatically sells securities in the portfolio at a certain price. As a result, it will not necessarily limit your losses to the desired amounts due to the limitations of the HCM-BuyLine®, market conditions, and delays in executing orders.

HCM-111021-89 | 5681-NLD-11/11/2021

