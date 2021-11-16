Israel Venture Capital Database 2021: Contact Details for 11,000 Key Executives

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Venture Capital Online Database" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Israel Venture Capital Online Database is a comprehensive information resource for high-tech industry in Israel. The database includes over 4,000 Israeli high-tech companies, venture capital and private equity funds, investment companies, technological incubators and Service Providers.



In addition, it provides news updates, topical articles and a search engine allowing fast access to its wealth of data on high-tech companies, venture capital and private equity funds.



It is a "one-stop" source that serves as a gateway to data on the industry, including, among others, breakdowns of financing rounds, information on VC and PE investors (including LPs), and contact details of 11,000 key executives engaged in the Israeli VC arena. The database includes facts on over 4,000 Israeli hi-tech companies, information on Israeli venture capital funds, news updates, relevant articles and more.



This Database is a subscription based service for Israeli and foreign entities wishing to touch base with Israeli venture capital and hi-tech industries.



It provides information on all start ups (seed to revenue stages, both venture backed and non-venture backed companies), info on and all various VC investors operating in Israel (VC funds, investment companies, incubators, foreign investors CVCs, angel investors etc) including LPs, portfolio, management and lots more.



For each start up company, the subscription provides information on their core technology, business description, financing rounds, management team (including contact details - email, mobile phone, current and previous position and short biography).



The subscription also provides various search options; you can either use the Quick Search to find a specific company (startup, VC fund, incubator etc.) or use the Advanced Search to search for startups in a specific sector, stage developing a specific technology, branch or main address and many other search criteria.

In addition, in the MEMBERS ZONE the subscriptions provides special reports about all Financing Rounds taking place in Israel, a list of startups actively Seeking Capital, list of Recently Added Seed Companies, Recent Exits and more.



