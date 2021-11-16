Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn issues green bonds in euros

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a sale of green bonds in the amount of EUR 300 million with maturity in May 2026. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 0.75% and were sold at terms equivalent to 95 basis point spread over mid-swap market rate.

The bonds will be issued under the Bank‘s EMTN programme with reference to its sustainable finance framework, reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 25 November 2021.

Managers were ABN AMRO, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and NatWest Markets.