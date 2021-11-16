Looking Ahead: The 2022 Season Preview of Arts, Culture & More in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach the colder months of the year, we’re moving into “the season” where travelers from all over the country flock to The Palm Beaches, Florida - known as America’s original resort destination. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, which represents the area’s arts and culture institutions, is pleased to welcome guests to the remarkable array of cultural events, exhibitions, and other programs in the area. The Council has curated a 2022 Season Preview--featuring cultural experiences that will enhance and enrich any vacation.

Whether you’re a history buff, seeking outdoor fun, or channeling your inner artist, 2022 programming in The Palm Beaches has must-see attractions for everyone. Below is a sneak peek of some of the standout offerings. To see more, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Armory Art Center (West Palm Beach): Florida’s waterfront festival, SunFest, has helped fans celebrate art, music and friendship for almost 40 years and returns April 28 - May 1, 2022 in Downtown West Palm Beach. With over 50 performers, 100 artists that expand three blocks of the Art District, various art installations and food vendors, there’s something for everyone! Additional details here.

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): Machu Picchu: Now through March 6, 2022, embark on a journey through time and discover a culture that thrived in a mythic world. Explore the world premiere exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru! This all-new, immersive museum experience will transport you to the jewel of the only cradle of civilization in the Southern Hemisphere, the Incan city of Machu Picchu. Additional details and tickets available here. The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop: Premiering April 20, 2022, this exhibit introduces America's unrecognized master scenic artists of Hollywood's golden age through original historic MGM backdrops. Featuring original backdrops from iconic films such as The Sound of Music, Singin' in The Rain, Ben Hur, and North by Northwest, take a step behind the curtain for an unforgettable American Art experience. Additional information can be found here.

Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center (Lake Worth Beach): As Palm Beach County’s biggest cultural event, celebrate Palm Beach Pride on March 26 and 27, 2022 with a special parade on the 27th. Palm Beach Pride features two days of family and pet friendly entertainment, vendors and food. For more information, visit CompassGLCC.com.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach): Through July 2022, explore the all-new exhibit that investigates the changes that the healthcare system went through in the Roaring Twenties, From Houses to Hospitals: Improving Healthcare in the 1920s. This exhibit examines how Palm Beach County’s modern healthcare system developed. Visit here for more information.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Opera: For the company’s 60th anniversary season in 2022, Palm Beach Opera will present Bizet’s “Carmen,” Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love” and Lehár’s “The Merry Widow” at the Kravis Center beginning in January. In addition to bringing in acclaimed artists for its mainstage productions, the company has also selected world-renowned performers Denyce Graves and Rufus Wainwright to serve as 60th Anniversary Honorary Co-Chairs that will help commemorate PBO’s milestone season. Additional information can be found here. Palm Beach Symphony: The symphony is excited to announce its upcoming 2022 season, featuring many of today’s most celebrated musicians as pianists Hélène Grimaud, Yefim Bronfman, Maria João Geissberger Pires, violinist Midori and clarinetist Jon Manasse join Music Director Gerard Schwarz at the podium. More information available here.

Lighthouse Art Center (Throughout Palm Beach): The 9th Annual Plein Air Festival (March 27 - April 2, 2022) welcomes 30 award-winning artists, who are carefully selected from all over the country, to participate in this week-long festival. The artists, who paint “en plein air” or outdoors, compete for over $20,000 in awards. The festival is packed with events, live demonstrations, workshops, and opportunities to purchase fresh art from the top Plein Air artists in the country. A list of the participating artists and a full schedule of events can be found here.

Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach): The first in Florida and the second in the United States to host acclaimed artist Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! Art with LEGO® Bricks exhibition, this exciting exhibit will premiere on January 8 and last until May 1, 2022. Featuring over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO® pieces, this exhibit explores the beauty of nature through highly stylized, colorful displays that stand in striking contrast with their surroundings. Ticket sales and more information can be found here.

The Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): Every Tuesday from February 1 - March 8, The 2022 Flagler Museum Music Series will feature six evenings of extraordinary student and faculty performances from the renowned Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. This unique collaboration will present internationally recognized and award-winning faculty and highlight emerging and virtuosic student ensembles. For the first time ever, the Music Series line up will include both Chamber and Jazz performances and feature two concert locations on Museum grounds.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

