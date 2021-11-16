AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group (further - Company, Issuer) has received notifications of the managers and of the persons closely associated with the managers of the Company about transactions in the Issuers's securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachments
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, LPI
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, APR