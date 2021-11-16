Cie Names Former Wall Street Executive and Private Equity Investor, Ambassador J. Douglas Holladay as strategic advisor and Executive in Residence

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

- J. Douglas “Doug” Holladay brings an extensive background from Goldman Sachs, Department of State, Park Avenue Equity Partners, Elgin Capital Partners and leadership across multiple philanthropic organizations.

- Cie ideates, builds and scales startups aimed at driving positive impact in the world. Recent ventures include technology aimed at providing school nutrition solutions, a police training accelerator and a plant-based meat alternative.

-As Executive in Residence at Cie, Doug will be a strategic partner for accelerating startup growth across fintech, govtech and other sectors.

Doug is stepping into a new role as Executive in Residence at Cie, an Irvine-based venture studio building purpose-driven startups by creating technology that drives positive change. “Cie puts innovation to work in bringing about greater good in our world,” notes Doug Holladay. “I look forward to contributing to what their team is working toward.” Holladay is co-founder of Park Avenue Equity Partners and Elgin Capital Partners private equity groups, professor at Georgetown University, author of the best seller Rethinking Success, a former senior executive at Goldman Sachs, former senior White House official, Department of State Special Ambassador, and has served across numerous advisory and board roles.

“In order to be truly successful, the businesses we build must do more than just make money,” notes Holladay, “They need to contribute to a more hopeful future for our world. Cie and I are aligned in that mission, and I look forward to seeing how they leverage innovative technology solutions toward that end.” As part of the Cie team, Doug will focus on navigating to success several new ventures in fintech and govtech.

“Doug brings a broad history of success and excellence across finance, investing, government and philanthropic work,” said Cie CEO Anderee Berengian. “His extraordinary experience creating positive change across diverse industries will provide our ventures with further proven leadership to accelerate and scale our disruptive technologies. Furthermore, Doug’s innate ability to be a super connector will bring the knowledge of world class experts to our companies, and provide them access to the people and entities who can best make use of our innovations.”

Recent ventures at Cie span startups that have made an impact in education, police de-escalation training and plant-based consumer packaged goods. Cie layers seasoned entrepreneurs and business leadership with startup innovation and operational expertise to accelerate their portfolio companies.

Doug joins a distinguished team of EIRs at Cie, including Brad Martin, former Chairman & CEO of Saks Fifth Ave and Jim Davis, former founding eBay CMO and 3-time serial startup entrepreneur.

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab and accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into thriving ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by TheTireRack), Titan School Solutions (acquired by LINQ), Performa Labs, Longève, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture, Pepsi, Nestlé, Saks Fifth Avenue, Goldman Sachs and Internet Brands.

