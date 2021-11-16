Wilton Helps Create the Merriest of Baking Memories this Holiday Season

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you are spending time in the kitchen this holiday season upholding baking traditions or are just on the hunt for the perfect gift for the baker in your life, Wilton has you covered with a curated ‘Sweetest Gifts of the Season’ gift guide, complete with inspiring and creative holiday recipes. To help get into the holiday baking spirit, Wilton has rolled out seasonally inspired bakeware, must-have tools, adorable dessert decorations and new gingerbread kits.



“We know the special memories that the holidays invoke, and we are delighted to help consumers continue making memories with their loves ones,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Whether spending time in the kitchen baking family favorite recipes or finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, our new holiday line has you covered.”

Give the Gift of Wilton with a Curated List of “Favorite Things”

To help make gift giving as easy as possible, Wilton just released their ultimate 2021 ‘Sweetest Gifts of the Season’ gift guide full of ideas for everyone on your list from the baking-loving mom, to the resident foodie to the trendsetter always one step ahead of the fashion curve and even the beginner baker that’s just getting started. The handy one-stop-shop gift guide will clean up shopping lists in minutes!

Wilton Shares the Joy of the Season with Holiday Giveaways

This season, Wilton is encouraging families to celebrate new and old holiday traditions that start in the kitchen. Families can find inspiration for sweet and savory holiday treats and activities on Wilton’s social channels and blog. Starting today, fans can visit Wilton’s Instagram page for a chance to win a prize pack filled with essentials for holiday dessert creations all season long. Additionally, starting December 3, fans who follow Wilton’s Instagram page will have an opportunity to win an assortment of prizes from Wilton’s curated gift guide throughout December.

Make Magical Memories with new Festive Gingerbread Kits

Building and decorating edible gingerbread houses is a cherished holiday tradition. This season, Wilton is offering four new unique and whimsical sets. Each festive kit contains everything needed to assemble and decorate, perfect for an afternoon of family fun. New varieties include:

Wilton Ready to Build Winter Igloo Cookie Kit: Little bakers can create an amazing edible cookie house with this igloo gingerbread kit! Great as a family activity, this cookie kit contains everything needed to assemble and decorate an adorable igloo during the holidays.





For those looking to "make spirits bright," Wilton's gingerbread holiday sleigh is sure to help get into the holiday spirit! This unique kit provides a modern design twist to traditional gingerbread house creation with ready to build cookie panels, icings, and sprinkles to build your own festive sleigh.





Build and decorate a whimsical, shimmery sugar-covered gingerbread house with this easy-to-use decorating kit. It has a sweet retro look that makes an impressive and fun holiday craft.





Wilton Ready to Build Bright Gingerbread House Kit: Have fun building memories with this bright gingerbread house kit complete with vibrant colors and traditional design.



Add Holiday Sparkle to Holiday Creations with Festive Dessert Toppers and Sprinkles

Wilton is expanding their popular decorative topping line with cute and colorful Winter Snowflake & Wilton Snowman Icing Decorations to dress up winter cookies and cupcakes. In addition, they have new Wilton Candy Reindeer Antlers perfect for holiday cake pops and a new Bright Gingerbread House Christmas Sprinkle Mix.



Bake the Season Bright with new Baking Equipment, Bakeware & Tools

Bakers can make their holiday cookies ‘pop’ with the new Wilton 3-D Christmas Tree Cookie Cutter Set and Wilton 3-D Gingerbread House Mug Hugger Cookie Cutter Set . The Christmas Tree Cookie Cutter Set makes tree-shaped cookies that, when assembled, create fun trees that can stand upright, and the 3-D mug hugger makes cookies that ‘hang’ onto your favorite mug!





and The Christmas Tree Cookie Cutter Set makes tree-shaped cookies that, when assembled, create fun trees that can stand upright, and the 3-D mug hugger makes cookies that ‘hang’ onto your favorite mug! Perfect for rolling out and cutting your cookie or pie crust dough, the Wilton Dark Red Silicone Baking Mat is a must-have for anyone who loves to bake for the holidays. It features measurement marks on every edge to make baking a breeze.





is a must-have for anyone who loves to bake for the holidays. It features measurement marks on every edge to make baking a breeze. The Wilton Red Non-Stick Fluted Tube Cake Pan is great for making cinnamon cakes or glazed cakes for a memorable holiday morning brunch. The Non-Stick Christmas Tree Cake Pan is an easy and quick way to make a festive cake as it holds one standard box of cake mix. Just bake, decorate and enjoy!





is great for making cinnamon cakes or glazed cakes for a memorable holiday morning brunch. The is an easy and quick way to make a festive cake as it holds one standard box of cake mix. Just bake, decorate and enjoy! Wilton recently launched its Navy and Gold bakeware, which is both functional and stylish. The set is built to last with a durable non-stick coating that is infused with diamonds. The nine piece set is perfect for gifting and features a large baking sheet, oblong pan with cover, muffin pan, two round pans, silicone spoon, spatula and slotted turner. The line also includes sleek and stylish Navy & Gold Nesting Measuring Cups and Nesting Measuring Spoons with Snap-On Ring a great addition to your kitchen line-up and the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite baker!



To learn more about what is new from Wilton or to find baking inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.

