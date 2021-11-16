VizyPay Named Best Payment Tech Solution for the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing company for small businesses and Inc. 5000’s 45th fastest-growing private company in the U.S., today announced it has been named the Best Payment Tech Solution in the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards for its proprietary VizyPOS App for PAX Technology point-of-sales (POS) systems. The app allows merchants to manage all sales aspects within their business and addresses major industry pain points, including the lack of data analytics and split tender options for cash discounting.



“Small merchants are often forced to pay high overhead costs for credit card processing fees and monthly equipment rentals in order to use big-time payment processors’ products and services. While this is affordable for large companies, these costs are a huge burden on small businesses, often causing the merchants to sacrifice investing back into their business in order to cover costs associated with payment technology,” said Dang Saengchanpheng, Director of Fintech Development and Data Analytics. “With VizyPOS we are empowering small businesses to take charge of their payments, save money and manage their operations more efficiently.”

VizyPay’s VizyPOS app for low-cost PAX POS systems is a superior payment processing application unlike any other on the market and provides the opportunity for major cost savings for small and medium-sized businesses. With the app, VizyPay’s merchants can further access the company’s award-winning Cash Discount Program (CDP) to save on payment processing bills, and leverage advanced tools and in-depth analytics to make better business decisions.

In addition to the seamless and hassle-free implementation of the CDP, VizyPOS also provides an inventory ranking system, CDP split tender capabilities, advanced transaction analytics and more. In just a few taps, merchants begin making smarter business decisions, can streamline and manage all aspects of the payment process and save money, leaving behind the confusion and high cost of other POS systems and terminals.

The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.



“We are honored to recognize leaders that are pushing true industry innovation and giving customers seamless experiences,” said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. “Leaders like VizyPay are challenging the status quo and moving the industry forward.”

The VizyPOS app is free for any VizyPay customer and is currently optimized for merchants operating in the retail space and is compatible with the A80 and A920 PAX terminals. For more information, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research, hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for VizyPay

erivera@uproarpr.com

(407) 417-3598