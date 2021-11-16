Worldwide High-Performance Computing Software Industry to 2026 - Cloud Based High-Performance Computing Software is Driving the Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Computing Software Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High-performance computing (HPC) software market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Factors, such as increasing investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and engineering demand for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) are likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Countries, such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China, among others, have recognized the importance of such technologies as a key driver of economic growth, and are potential markets for the HPC software, which support these initiatives while maintaining cost and performance efficiencies.

The surging demand for short product development cycles (PLCs), along with a need to maintain persistent quality becomes nearly impossible to address in real-time without the use of the right tools and advanced technologies.

The adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) systems with computer-aided engineering (CAE) software for high-fidelity modeling simulation is on the rise among various industries such as automotive, discrete manufacturing and healthcare robotics.

Moreover, cloud-based HPC solutions are gaining traction in the market due to their cost-effective pay-as-you-go pricing model. Predominantly, government agencies, research institutions, and universities are likely to benefit from cloud-based HPC solutions.

Cloud Based High-Performance Computing Software is Driving the Growth

Enterprises across regions are deciding to rent HPC applications via the cloud to solve complex mathematical modeling problems, as they see benefits beyond costs. As a result, the cloud high-performance computing (HPC) has seen an uptick in the past few years.

Cloud HPC providers are gaining significant returns, by maintaining competitive costs, rapid innovation, and portfolio expansions. For instance, Microsoft acquired Cycle Computing, a US-based company that provides software for orchestrating computing and storage resources in cloud environments, to upgrade its FPGA-accelerated Azure cloud. Microsoft's long-term strategy appears to move toward an FPGA approach.

According to the report of Eurostat (European Commission), European enterprises have shown a growth of 8% to 10% for cloud adoption over the period 2014 - 2018. Major European countries who were spotted up in the list are Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

The region's strong manufacturing industry and investments in technologies driving HPC, such as IoT and AI, are likely to make it a lucrative market for cloud HPC vendors. Vendors have made significant investments to cater to Asia-Pacific's robust manufacturing sector, which increasingly relies on simulation and cloud computing to lower production costs, and improve operational effectiveness, in order to maintain their competitiveness in the global market.

Specifically, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are creating huge potential for HPC software in the coming years. The Chinese government has declared to invest USD 47 billion in its semiconductor industry to cut out non-indigenous devices in the process of manufacturing and design, which will eventually create potential space for high-performance computing technology in the country for the forecast period.

In 2018, Japan has upgraded one of its meteorology center with high-performance computing technology with an investment of USD 36 million and has a plan to invest more USD 54 million over the next five years.

