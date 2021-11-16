Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026 - Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period.

In the coming years, rapid telecommunication sector growth and rise in smartphone numbers would continue to promote market growth for LNAs. Smartphones necessitate higher call receptive power for providing better internet experience and call quality to users. LNAs in smartphones amplify weak signals without compromising on the signal-to-noise ratio. LTE evolution would also drive market growth in the years ahead.

LTE network amplifies internet signals providing users better messaging and calling ability. Silicon germanium LNAs in particular are considered better for low power and high frequency applications. Increase in self-driving cars adoption would also create ample growth opportunities for LNAs in the years ahead. Developed countries in Europe and North America would be the first to launch 5G technology.

By 2025, these countries would also be equipped with 6G. In 2015, an investment of £15 million was made by the government of UK in quantum technology development. Growing number of space programs would also create opportunities. Growing IoT applications is also a growth promoting factor for the LNA market. IoT devices are integrated with LNAs where they act as wireless connectivity devices because of their power saving abilities.



Market growth will also be supported by the faster development of MMIC based receivers and amplifiers with less noise and temperature for space-based and airborne sounding instruments. These devices are being increasingly integrated in smartphones, wearables, tablets, and cameras among other electronic devices. They are also used in gaming consoles. Wireless communication technologies are also presently witnessing strong demand.

Cellular and WLNA networks are popular methods for wireless connectivity. The devices operate in the 2.4 GHz-5GHz frequency range and enhance network sensitivity of WiFi applications. LANs in cellular devices also provide the benefits of lower power consumption in addition to enhancing signal receiving sensitivity and data transfer rates.

DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market.



The U.S. Marked is Estimated at $506 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $698.6 Million by 2026

The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$506 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$698.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Over 60 GHz Segment to Reach $889.2 Million by 2026

In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.3 Million by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry

COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite Industry for Connectivity

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term, Decelerating Market Growth

An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

Types of LNAs and Their Uses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Frequency Type

Analysis by Material

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 78 Featured)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Custom MMIC

DBwave Technologies LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

L3 Narda-Miteq

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WanTcom, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains

Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector

Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs

Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT

Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector

LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles

Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market

Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications

Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0 Environments Augurs Well

Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eli2xs