"PR'S Got Talent" Cast Announced for Industry's First Live Variety Show

New York City, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) More than 20 PR professionals will compete for the coveted title of "PR's Best Talent" during the industry's first-ever variety show, "PR'S Got Talent," to be broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6 pm ET, over the CommPRO network. The performers, selected from more than 50 auditions, include: a magician, Polynesian fire dancer, a stand-up comic, a trumpeter, singers of romance and parody, and a baker, and will compete before a live audience and a nationally renowned panel of judges.





The two-hour program will be emceed by Jon Harris, CCO, ConAgra, and Steve Cody, CEO of Peppercomm; It will be produced by Fay Shapiro, CEO of CommPRO; Jenny Frenkel, associate director of the Museum of Public Relations, and Deena Baikowitz, comedian. Making up the panel of judges are: Roger Bolton, president, Page; Tina McCorkindale, CEO, Institute for PR; Dr. Rochelle Ford, dean, College of Communications, Elon University; Bill Imada, CEO, IW Group, and Kim Sample, CEO, PR Council.

Sponsors are welcome to support the production, with logos advertised on all materials and recognition at the start of the event. During the show, to be held on Tuesday, November 30, aka Giving Tuesday, viewers will be invited to make donations over Zoom in support of their favorite performers. All proceeds go to support the Museum of Public Relations, a 501(c)(3) educational institution.

Audience members will have the chance to cast votes for their favorite acts. Judges will choose winners based on audience reactions as well as the quality, novelty, and polish of their performances.

Prizes for winners will include books written by other contestants. The grand prize will be an Amazon Kindle pre-loaded with the online versions of all the prize books.

The Museum of Public Relations is a non-profit, permanent institution, open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates, and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of public relations practice for education and research that will help shape its future and inform the public of the practice’s social value.