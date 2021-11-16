Author Thom Ryerson releases his third Brant County Sound Book as an E-Publication

WOODSTOCK, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Thom Ryerson proudly presents “That Brant County Sound! The Discographies” as an E-Book for the very first time! This very informative paperback was originally published to great acclaim in 2017, and has now been fully revised with both new and updated biographies and some great new photos, many in full colour.

Perfect for audiophiles, this book lists a biography, a discography, complete album track listings, and chart positions (where known) for over 70 artists based in the Brantford and surrounding area. Similar information is also given for 6 local record labels: Burco, Counterpoint, M.B.S., Noro/NRG, Shotgun and Track Records.

The artists listed in the book include Marie Bottrell, Johnny Burke & Eastwind, Terry Carisse, Larry Coad, JK Gulley, Rockin’ Bobby Harris, Earl Heywood, Harry Hibbs, Kelly J., Larry Lee & The Leesures, Myrna Lorrie, Charlie Louvin, Harold MacIntyre, Fred McKenna, The Mercey Brothers, Roger Quick, Joan Spalding, Terry Sumsion, Gordie Tapp, Graham Townsend, Thomas Wade, The Walters Family, Whisky Hollow, Michelle Wright and many many more.

The e-book also features lots of rare and fascinating colour photos.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to finally own a great book detailing the intricacies of local Ontario country talent from the seventies and beyond.

Paper copies retail for $19.99, while the E-Book will retail for $6.98 at Amazon’s Kindle.

ISBN 978-1-987940-11-4 (Print)

ISBN 978-1-987940-12-1 (Epub)