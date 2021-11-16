2021 Digital Cities Survey Winners Advance Cybersecurity, Digitization of Services, Data Transparency and Community Engagement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announces the winners of the 2021 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more. The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories and the Future Ready Award winner will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards and Workshop event on December 8th. Registration is complimentary and open to the public sector only.



“Innovative cities are able to leverage data and harness new technology to enhance the services they provide,” said CDG Vice President Phil Bertolini. “The Center for Digital Government congratulates this year’s winners for putting technology to good use toward improving the lives of constituents and strengthening the relationships they have with their partners.”

This year’s first place winners in each population category include:

City of San Jose, Calif. (500,000 or more population category):

San Jose completed a new IT Strategic Plan aligned to the City Council’s new City Roadmap. A “Drive to Digital” initiative was launched in support of community and economic recovery efforts, which provided process reengineering and automated service delivery. Implementation of a Regional Virtual Security Operations Center and founding of the Coalition of City Chief Information Security Officers brought together professionals and partners to advance cybersecurity.



City of Long Beach, Calif. (250,000 – 499,999 population category):

Long Beach provided Wi-Fi hubs in city parks for remote learning, expanded Tech To-Go lending in libraries, enhanced the Go Long Beach app for citizen reporting, and put feedback mechanisms in place, such as analyzing social media posts. The city embraced data and KPI’s which supported key restoration efforts such as locating economic development BizCare pop-ups in those neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic.



City of Corona, Calif. (125,000-249,999 population category):

Corona has successfully leveraged the cloud with close to 90 percent of its infrastructure in the government cloud, making cyber protection much easier. In addition, the city’s internet connection has been bonded into four different data centers in different facilities to create failover capabilities.

City of Westminster, Colo. (75,000-124,999 population category):

Westminster’s engagement accomplishments included WestyRISE, a resident Advisory Resiliency Work Group with a subcommittee on data and technology and a citizen's group on data transparency; Council meetings and study sessions which allow live call in; a citizens’ Civic Academy; and the “Innovation Challenge” for citizens’ and employees’ ideas – several of which have been implemented.

City of Shawnee, Kan. (up to 75,000 population category):

Shawnee completed their first-ever strategic plan and received CARES Act funding totaling $550,000. The Maps and Open Data Portal’s "Fast Facts" and GIS StoryMaps provided innovative, expanded transparency. The drone program increased scene visibility and safety of police officers. City services were also added such as online business license renewals with 45 percent of renewals made online.



For the full list of winners, CLICK HERE.

FUTURE READY AWARD 2021: The Future Ready Awards were created to recognize the innovative vision that states, counties, and cities have for the impact of technology on the people they serve – specifically those jurisdictions that are laying the foundation for the disruptive and converging forces that are shaping an uncertain future.

CDG presents the Future Ready award to the City of Durham, N.C. Durham continues to emphasize IT governance and managing with data. The use of data analytics technologies helped lead to the creation of a new department of Community Safety and Wellness. Investments in cyber security and business resiliency technologies resulted in stopping a ransomware attack. Finally, as part of their strategy to reduce the digital divide, Durham collaborated with Duke University in fiber connectivity to all city business units and public housing residents.



20th ANNIVERSARY PARTICIPATION AWARDS: CDG recognizes the following cities for their commitment and dedication to participating in our survey since it began in 2001 and honors them for their contributions to making government better.

18 years: Alexandria, Va., Riverside, Calif., Westminster, Colo. and Winston-Salem, N.C.

19 years: Hampton, Va., Independence, Mo. and Schaumburg, Ill.

20 years: Roanoke, Va.



“The City of Roanoke has incorporated the survey instrument into their annual strategic planning and is honored for their participation and top 10 status every single year,” said Bertolini. “And we extend a heart-felt thanks to ALL the communities that have participated in our survey over the years. “



