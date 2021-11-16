Sirius Federal Named Cisco Federal Intelligence Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

Crofton, MD, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Federal, a Sirius Computer Solutions Company, has been named the Cisco Federal Intelligence Partner of the Year for the second time in three years. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, held digitally this year.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches. The award is part of Cisco’s Theater Awards category, which recognizes exemplary channel partners who serve as models in their respective technology markets.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It’s a privilege to recognize Sirius Federal with this Cisco Partner Summit Geo-Region award as Federal Intelligence Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments.”

“We’re honored to be recognized with this award and the role we play in helping support our clients’ missions through our services and solutions,” said Jason Parry, Senior Vice President of Federal at Sirius Federal. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Cisco, and our clients, in the years to come.”

Cisco Partner Summit Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives. Sirius Federal’s parent company, Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), was also recognized this year as Americas United States Partner of the Year and Data Center and Cloud Partner of the Year by Cisco.

For more information about the technology solutions and services Sirius Federal provides to help federal defense, civilian and intelligence agencies achieve mission success, please visit https://www.siriusfederal.com/.

About Sirius Federal, LLC: Founded in 1991 with headquarters in Crofton, MD, Sirius Federal provides transformational technology solutions and services that help clients achieve mission success. Through our highest level of partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies, our cleared staff securely designs, deploys, supports and maintains the needs of our nation’s most critical infrastructure—the U.S. Federal Government. We offer product and services to DoD, Intel and Civilian agencies nation-wide through a wide variety of schedules, contracts and purchasing agreements including large federal contracts, Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Multi-Agency Contracts (MACs), Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) and Indefinite Quantity contracts (IDIQs).

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.