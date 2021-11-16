Earnhardt Hyundai Announces a Special $5,000 Prize to Celebrate Participation in Its Fourth Annual Toy Drive for Boys and Girls Clubs

AVONDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Hyundai is launching its annual toy drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ). This is the first time there is a cash prize of $5,000 to be awarded to one lucky contributor. Earnhardt Auto Centers is sponsoring the annual event at its Earnhardt Hyundai location in Avondale.

"By offering the $5,000 cash prize, the Earnhardt staff wants to remind the public of the excitement and magic of the holidays," explained Adam Breen, Earnhardt Hyundai General Manager. "Every child deserves a special day where some of their wishes come true."

The toy drive starts Nov. 1, 2021, and ends on Dec. 18, 2021. There will be a drawing at noon that day to which the public is invited. This is a gift with no strings attached for the lucky winner.

"In the past, generous donors have supplied more than 1,000 toys," Breen said. "It would be wonderful to beat that record in 2021. If the cash prize helps spur more donations, then the drive will provide even more toys and smiles on the faces of children."

To participate, a driver simply purchases new toys and brings them to the dealership. At that time, the driver can enter the drawing. The public has until noon on December 18 when the drawing will be held. The winner doesn't have to be present to win.

"Most importantly, with the generosity of the public, the children of BGCAZ will be blessed this holiday season," said Breen. "Giving to children is a special joy that is made even more special when we do it as a community of givers."

In addition to the toy drive, Earnhardt Hyundai is proud to sponsor a special event at their Avondale location.

"This party is very important to the Earnhardt staff," Breen said "We want the children and their families to experience a holiday celebration just for them. It is a reminder of just how special each child is."

Open every day, Earnhardt Hyundai makes it convenient for drivers to stop by and drop off toys. The dealership is located at 10401 West Papago Freeway in Avondale. Keeping things simple, the presents should not be wrapped.

About Earnhardt Auto Centers

Founded by Tex Earnhardt as a single dealership with a single truck in 1951, Earnhardt Auto Centers is still a family-owned and operated business. It has grown, however, to include multiple dealerships across Arizona and Nevada. Their famous tagline "No Bull" is well known. More info on Earnhardt can be found by navigating to www.NoBull.com .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ):

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ young people in grades K-12. For over 70 years, BGCAZ has been creating opportunities for youth through academic, social, and workforce opportunities.

