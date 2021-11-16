Ambu A/S: Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued

Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015. Each warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participated in the 2015 scheme.



For the 2015 scheme the vesting period was three years, and the scheme could therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 9 November 2021 in connection with Ambu’s Annual Report for 2020/21.

Since 9 November 2021, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

1 individual has issued instructions to exercise 5,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.



Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of the Company’s B shares will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 2,500 from DKK 111,691,966 to DKK 111,694,466 through the issue of 5,000 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, no remaining warrants remain under the said 2015 scheme.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 23 November 2021 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 223,388,932 111,694,466 223,388,932 Total 257,708,932 128,854,466 566,588,932

