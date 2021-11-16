Vote in StopAntisemitism’s 2021 Antisemite of the Year Contest

New York, New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting is now open for the third annual Antisemite of the Year Contest, a competition run by watchdog group StopAntisemitism designed to hold accountable those who propagated the most hatred against Jews in 2021.

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. and around the world skyrocketed in 2021, making this year’s contest the most competitive to date. Ten people who have been featured as StopAntisemitism’s Antisemite of the Week are vying for the title. The top three finalists will be announced on December 6th, and the winner will be crowned on December 27th, 2021.

To cast your vote for the worst antisemite in 2021, visit StopAntisemitism.org .

Previous winners of the award include SUNY law student Nerdeen Kiswani (2020) and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (2019).

“This award is important because it exposes antisemites who think they can get away with their hate,” says StopAntisemitism CEO and Founder Liora Rez. “Sadly, we’ve witnessed a spike in antisemitism this year, but we continue to work relentlessly to call out antisemites and hold them accountable. Our Antisemite of the Year Contest is one of the ways to do so.”





About StopAntisemitism

StopAntisemitism is a watchdog dedicated to holding antisemites accountable and creating consequences for their actions by exposing them through social media, blog posts, and other channels. Founded in 2018 by social media influencer and activist Liora Rez, StopAntisemitism has made a critical impact in the fight against Jewish hate and bigotry in America through its fearless “name and shame” approach. For more information or to report antisemitic behavior, visit StopAntisemitism.org .

