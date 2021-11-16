Rythmia Life Advancement Center Offers Plant Medicine as the Key to Releasing Holiday Stress

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center, a medically licensed resort in Costa Rica, is inviting guests to experience the curative powers of plant medicine so they can enter the holiday season in a more mindful, rejuvenated state.



Rythmia is an all-inclusive resort near the beautiful ocean shores of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, where guests escape their day-to-day lives and embark on unique healing journeys that feature ancient plant medicine and spirituality.

For many people, the most difficult part of the year is fast approaching. The holidays can lead to more stress and anxiety, leaving people burned out and even physically ill. Rythmia is treating the holiday blues with healthy doses of plant science and mindfulness.

"We believe in using plant medicine to help people approach and resolve stressful periods of their lives," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "Many of our guests experience significantly higher levels of stress during the holidays, which is why Rythmia is inviting guests to come and experience the healing powers of plant medicine before the hectic holiday season is upon us."

What is plant medicine?

Plant medicine has long been a tool for healing the mind, body, and spirit using products made from botanicals. Ancient cultures considered plant medicine to be a sacred aspect of their societies. Today, scientists are beginning to understand the benefits of plant medicine through formal clinical research.

Ayahuasca is a popular plant medicine noted for its psychedelic effects that can help users experience transformational journeys of self-discovery and reflection.

Ayahuasca is made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub and stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine. These plant materials contain N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and monoamine oxidases (MAOs) that combine to create a powerful psychedelic substance.

The effects of Ayahuasca include altered state of consciousness, hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and feelings of euphoria. The effects come on in less than an hour and can last up to six. Some people choose to attend nighttime ceremonies to experience Ayahuasca as a group.

Today, Ayahuasca is still used to help people open their minds, heal from past traumas, or simply experience an interesting journey. Plant medicine may improve mindfulness, mood, and emotional regulation. It's also been demonstrated to help reduce stress and depression in study participants.

How Rythmia Life Advancement Center uses plant medicine to open the mind and ease stress

Rythmia's team of naturopathic healers, health specialists, and spiritual teachers work in tandem to create unique, integrative healing programs for guests. Programs are built around modalities with the goal of bringing personal insight and empowerment to participants.

Guests are offered a selection of plant medicine ceremonies, meditation workshops, spa treatments, spiritual mind treatments, yoga regimens, and healthy food as they enjoy their life-changing stay at the resort.

Guests also learn how to be more mindfully present, how to use physical activity to manage stress, and ways to connect with their emotions in a safe, inviting environment.

As the holidays approach, Rythmia healers will focus on helping guests practice mindfulness. Programs will include selected aspects of plant medicine, including using Ayahuasca as an aid to increase the capacity for practicing mindfulness.

Experience benefits just before the stressful holiday season

Although the holiday season is a special time of year, doctors warn that it can trigger depression, stress, and anxiety.

Holidays are often full of activities, financial pressure, and social events that can become overwhelming. Less daylight in the northern hemisphere can also make depression symptoms worse, and some people experience seasonal affective disorder.

Storing stress and never finding a healthy way to release the negative stress can impact your day-to-day life and even lead to long-term health problems.

Rythmia's healing programs can help you accept the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, remain mindful of the joy the season can bring, show you techniques for managing stress, and help you rest and reflect.

Guests will participate in restorative physical activity, guided meditations, yoga, and learn to understand the mind-body connection you have with your emotions.

Learn how to process holiday stress and anxiety in Rythmia's safe and restorative environment.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular with over 95% of its 9,000 clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. 82% of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press

