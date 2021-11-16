Allscripts Earns Top Client Experience Rating in Medical Practice Revenue Cycle Technology, Black Book 2021 Physician Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Book Research announced today that Allscripts Practice Management has been named the top-rated vendor for revenue cycle IT in physician practices, clinics and ambulatory health organizations. The award is achieved from the client experience scores in the 2021 RCM survey responses of 5,091 practice managers, physicians, business office support staff from 1,555 medical practices and 690 outpatient facilities.

In a marketplace of several hundred core and niche Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions vendors, the current Black Book survey respondents evaluated healthcare provider software suppliers across the enterprise in all stages of financial operations from patient registration through posting, payments and performance reporting.

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Black Book conducts crowdsourced polls and surveys with healthcare executives. physicians and front-line users about their current technology trends, services partners and awards top-performing system vendors recognition based on performance using 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts including Allscripts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

