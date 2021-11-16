UKHSA invests in new system to support response to health threats

LONDON and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government pledged to strengthen health protection systems. The delivery of the new CIMS platform is an important part of building on the UK’s excellent track record in dealing with health protection situations and events and will enable the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to effectively monitor, identify and be ready to respond to health threats, now and in the future.



UKHSA will be deploying a system called Maven®, developed by Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), as its primary platform for case, outbreak and incident management. Initially the platform will be used to track and monitor acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, but will expand its use for case and incident management of other communicable diseases and health hazards by winter 2022.

Since the flu pandemic in 2009, the current system has been a vital tool in public health management. It has been a critical part of England’s public health management capabilities, enabling teams across the country to manage cases, identify outbreaks and work with local partners to deliver public health interventions. However, since its deployment there have been significant advancements in technology that are now available in the market. The new system will deliver in-house configurability providing greater autonomy, advanced integration capability, greater efficiency in data entry and centralised reporting functionality as well as streamlined workflows and many other features.

Dr William Welfare, Pan-Regional Director at UKHSA said:

“UKHSA is on the frontline protecting the nation from infectious diseases and other public health threats.

“Throughout this pandemic, it has been critical for us to rapidly and effectively detect and track COVID-19, share information, and respond to protect the public.

“Investing in state-of-the-art technologies, such as Conduent’s Maven, will modernise our surveillance, case and incident management capabilities keeping us at the forefront of health protection.

“This investment is crucial and I’m delighted that the UKHSA has the opportunity to deploy this system to monitor and respond to diseases that impact on people’s daily lives.”

Mark King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent said:

“Conduent brings nearly four decades of experience supporting the public health and human services sector.

“Maven is an interoperable disease management platform that can significantly transform how public health organizations monitor and respond to diseases by getting the right information to the right people at the right time.

“We are proud to work with UKHSA as they maintain a relentless focus on keeping the citizens of and visitors to England safe and healthy.”

Maven has been in use globally for the purposes of Public Health Infectious Disease Case and Incident Management for over 18 years. The platform is currently used by approximately 40 organisations around the world. In the U.S., more than a dozen jurisdictions are using the full Maven application for COVID-19.

The Maven ® platform was selected following a competitive procurement process using an existing government framework

Additional details including the contract that has been awarded are available here

UKHSA's current system is supplied by InFact and is called HPZone



The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care. The UKHSA is responsible for planning, preventing and responding to external health threats, and providing intellectual, scientific and operational leadership at national and local level, as well as on the global stage.

