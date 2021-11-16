ZUUM Transportation Inc. Named 2022 FreightTech 100 Winner by FreightWaves

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZUUM Transportation is recognized by FreightWaves, an industry-leading media network focused on logistics and supply chain information, as an award winner for the 2022 FreightTech 100. FreightTech 100 celebrates the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight.

ZUUM Transportation is the first to offer connected solutions for all participants of freight transportation (shippers, brokers, and carriers) on one modular Logistics Super Platform. Each product within the Logistics Super Platform provides a seamless data flow for actionable intelligence, instant capacity aggregation, and back office automation to maximize efficiency and productivity.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the leading technology solutions in freight. In the past year and a half, the logistics industry has risen to the challenge of keeping global supply chains running during an unprecedented time. We are proud to work alongside those companies and supply chain leaders who continue to show dedication to fuel our American Way of Life," said ZUUM Transportation Co-Founder & CEO, Mustafa Azizi. "Our technology empowers supply chain leaders to face and overcome challenges with confidence."

This recognition follows the announcement of ZUUM's transportation management system (TMS) launch for shippers (manufacturers & retailers) and freight broker software earlier in 2021. ZUUM's Beyond TMS allows shippers to reduce their freight cost and gain more control over their freight network through real-time visibility and automated notifications. ZUUM Automated Broker is the SaaS-deployed solution that can digitize freight brokerages overnight; freight brokers can automate every aspect of their operations, including freight management, increase on-time delivery performance, improve customer satisfaction, and help companies achieve higher profits to accelerate growth. Complementing these software products, ZUUM offers a solution for carriers and an iOS and Android mobile application for truck drivers.

Delivering on its mission of supply chain innovation, ZUUM continues to develop solutions that transform the $1.2 trillion transportation and logistics industry.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation, Inc. is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, CA. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while simultaneously automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry through collaboration and partnerships. For more information, please visit www.zuumapp.com.

Contact Information:

ZUUM Transportation, Inc.

Jean-Claude Eenshuistra

marketing@zuumapp.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment