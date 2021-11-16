Jitterbit Names Jeremy Parker SVP of Global Revenue Operations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it has named Jeremy Parker senior vice president of global revenue operations, a new position at the company. A proven sales and operations leader, with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, Parker will play an integral role in the company’s go-to-market execution and M&A integration, focusing on operational efficiency and effectiveness to support scale.

Parker joins from Perforce Software, where he spent nearly three years as senior vice president of sales operations. He is a seasoned results-oriented operations executive with more than 20 years of experience and a passion for developing and collaborating with cross-functional teams to grow businesses.



"One of our investors helped us identify a need for an internal revenue operations leadership role, and once we did, we realized Jeremy would be the right person for the job," said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. "As we look to ramp up our M&A activity, Jeremy's extensive experience will guide us and help ensure that the processes we've put in place work toward making sure everyone is perfectly aligned."

"I've been a part of more than 25 mergers and acquisitions, and it's always done by aligning people, data and processes, which is something I really enjoy," Parker said. "Being in a growing marketplace with a growing company is always a situation that I have thrived in, and I'm excited to join Jitterbit at the current point in its growth trajectory."



Before his time at Perforce Software, Parker held a number of other sales operations leadership roles throughout his career for companies including Rogue Wave Software, Peak 10 + ViaWest, Healthgrades, Integra and Level 3 Communications.



