WISeKey to Hold a Metaverse Holograminar during its December 13 Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City

The metaverse holograminar is scheduled for 1pm ET / 7pm CET

Investor Day agenda includes presentations by executives of Parrot and CasperLabs

GENEVA / New York – November 16, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it will hold a metaverse holograminar during its Investor Day scheduled for December 13, 2021, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, NYC.

WISeKey will be organizing a hologram transmission integrating its MyWISeID digital signature and strong authentication capability into the end-to-end encryption channels in hologram technology powered by its transmission software. By adding the ability to verify digital identities, users will be able to communicate securely to submit their vote remotely, conduct financial transactions, access health consultations and much more.

The WISeKey NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The user is in full control of its WISeID NFT and other NFTs need to request access to its identity information so WISeID NFTs users can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share, thus keeping full control. The WISeKey approach to the Metaverse has as objective to provide safe infrastructure identity services based on blockchain technologies for a wide range of users, including individuals, corporations and government institutions. As our digital lives become increasingly digitalized, Metaverse will leverage the advantages of the internet to establish a virtual world for its users. Businesses and communities will depend on users’ digital identities to manage assets.

To view previous holograminar organized by WISekey go to https://youtu.be/Vpi9lb9Uvfk

WISeKey’s Investor Day will be a hybrid event (in-person and virtual):

Investors interested to attend in-person should contact Lena Cati at lcati@equityny.com / 212-836-9611, to receive additional registration details.

The event will also be webcast live which can be accessed using the following link https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/. Pre-registration is required.

Preliminary agenda of the Investor Day is below.

Time Topic Speakers 9:30 am REGISTRATION 10:00 am MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS















Recent business developments and milestones

Recap of 2021 Activities Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Recent Financial Highlights Peter Ward, CFO of WISeKey Vision and Growth Strategy for 2022 and Beyond

Trends and Opportunities Across the Enterprise Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey 12:00 pm LUNCH / NETWORKING 1:00 pm PRODUCT SHOWCASE: CUSTOMERS/SUPPLIERS







Flying success: How WISeKey and Parrot combine their expertise to apply IoT security to a key asset of tomorrow's industry







Special exponential technology demonstration using holograms: Powered by ARHT Media Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey







Parrot team



Launch of WISe.Art CasperLabs NFT Marketplace Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

Mrinal Manohar, CEO of CasperLabs Demonstration of WISe.Art NFT Marketplace Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

Richard Venia, US Sales Director of WISeKey 4:00 pm Q&A SESSION

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

