Lynx Air to launch as Canada’s newest airline

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lynx Air (Lynx) announced its arrival as Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make Canadian air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service.



Lynx will adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model, which has revolutionized air travel across Europe and the United States, offering low fares, flexibility and choice. The airline has selected Calgary as its headquarters and plans to announce routes and schedules soon.

Merren McArthur has been named CEO of Lynx, bringing a wealth of aviation experience to the role. She has served as CEO of ultra low-cost carrier Tigerair Australia, CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo.

“We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday,” McArthur said. “We have created an ultra-affordable fare structure which is focused on simplicity, transparency and choice. Our à la carte pricing will empower passengers to pick and pay for the services they want, so they can save money on the trip and spend where it counts – at their destination.”

Lynx will operate a fleet of Boeing’s newest 737 aircraft, featuring leading-edge fuel-efficient technology. The airline has firm orders and lease agreements in place for a total of 46 aircraft over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand. The first three Boeing 737s will arrive in early 2022.

“Boeing’s newest 737 aircraft enables the lowest cost operation of any aircraft in its market segment, making it a great fit for Lynx Air’s ultra low-cost business model,” said Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Passengers can feel confident in Lynx Air’s choice of modern fleet, knowing this latest generation of aircraft are designed to offer the greatest flexibility, reliability and efficiency in the single-aisle market.”

About Lynx Air



Lynx Air (Lynx), formerly Enerjet, is Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline. Headquartered in Calgary, Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service.

Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

