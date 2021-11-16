Florence Health Announces Collaboration with the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc ., the Health Cloud company, announced that Florence Health , a next-generation, fully risk-bearing, primary care provider, will move its proprietary technology development to the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud. FlorenceⓇ, which will enter 2022 at full risk for more than 25,000 Medicare patients across multiple states and annual revenues of over $350 million, selected the Innovaccer Health Cloud after an extensive search that included all major public cloud providers.

Building on the Innovaccer Health Cloud will scale Florence's mission of delivering an unparalleled health care experience to the patients it serves through Florence's following technology development initiatives:

A more complete and accurate patient record at the point of care, beyond what has been possible historically.

Smarter triage and medical quality assurance, including the surfacing of quality insights, coding items, and care coordination worklist protocols that ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

Outcomes analysis to ensure the organization is delivering the best results for each patient, with real-time or near-real-time reporting across key outcomes, including hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and other events of distress, along with critical positive indicators such as patient satisfaction feedback and condition/symptom improvements and relief.

"Building atop the Innovaccer Health Cloud is accelerating our application development 10-fold," says Jake Halpert, Founder and CEO of Florence Health. "You could not build Uber before the advent of Google Maps, and this is truly the Google Maps infrastructure of healthcare."

"We are bringing our product roadmap and FHIR-driven data services to the Health Cloud," Halpert continued. "The technology bets we have made since our founding in 2019, starting with our patient-centric, FHIR-based architecture, fit like a hand in a glove with the vision of what Abhinav and the team have with the Innovaccer Health Cloud. And the cultures of the two organizations are extremely compatible, which was very important to us. This is translating to more accessible and accurate information available to our providers, staff, and patients at every juncture—there are not many things more important than this."

About Florence Health

Florence Health is a next-generation Primary Care Provider growing rapidly in towns and cities around the country. Named after the legendary nurse Florence Nightingale, Florence was founded in 2019 with a simple mission: to serve the patient, above all else. Florence is currently available to Medicare patients exclusively, and operates fully at risk for all of the patients' outcomes and spend, enabling the clinics to invest in the delivery of added benefits, services and staffing that are not possible in a fee-for-service environment. Florence's relentless focus on patient satisfaction and care results, through their platform of medical professionals, staff, technology, and premium modern clinic spaces designed from the ground up, has earned the company a reputation with its patients of going above and beyond on every facet of service delivery - from the front desk to the exam and follow-up experience, and everything in between.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

