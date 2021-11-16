New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoinjectors: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184479/?utm_source=GNW





The report also includes market projections to 2026 and rankings for key market players. The report segments the market for autoinjectors based on the type of product, route of administration, therapy, end user and geography or region.



The market by type of product is further segmented into disposable and reusable autoinjectors.The market by route of administration is further segmented into intramuscular and subcutaneous.



The market by therapy is further segmented into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and others. The market by end user is further segmented into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory care settings.



The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Rest of the World.Analyses of major countries are covered in the report.



For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026.Estimated values used are based on autoinjector manufacturers’ total revenues.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 41 data tables and 25 additional tables

- Detailed review of the global market for autoinjectors within the medical devices industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall autoinjectors market size in dollar value term, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, therapy, end user, and region

- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India

- Insight into the recent industry strategies, key M&A deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in global autoinjectors market

- Highlights of the market potential for autoinjectors, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Discussion of competitive intensity among the leading market participants, their global rankings and recent developments in the autoinjector market

- Company profile descriptions of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of autoinjector devices including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, and Teva Pharmaceutical



Summary:

The global market for autoinjectors was valued at $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2026.



The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals are factors responsible for this market growth.



Autoinjectors are pen-like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of a drug to a patient and are intended for self-administration.Autoinjectors are gradually becoming the gold standard in the treatment of indications such as anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.



Most of the auto-injectors are spring-loaded, and the self-injection procedure is relatively simple.These instruments can help avoid needle stick injuries and reduce needle phobia in patients.



Autoinjector manufacturers are focusing on user-centric approaches to enhance ease of use and overcome the anxiety associated with self-administration of intramuscular injections.



Autoinjectors are expected to present major opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development.Because the procedure does not require a visit to hospital or clinic, it reduces dependency on healthcare professionals.



Increasing adoption of auto-injectors due to benefits such as increased safety, accuracy and minimal discomfort is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.

