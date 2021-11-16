RAJANT FEATURES RAPID DEPLOYMENT & REAL-TIME COMMUNICATIONS AT ISC EAST/NDEM

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the inventor of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and its technology partners will be attending ISC East and the co-located Natural Disaster Emergency Management (NDEM) shows in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center. The event runs from November 17th to 18th, with Rajant joining with partners in Booth 843 (ISC East) and Booth 353 (NDEM). Present to showcase the rapid deployment and real-time video/voice/data communications for public safety and security will be Rajant distributors Alliance and Connectronics, Rajant channel partner Rapid Systems, and technology partners Dejero, Safety Dynamics, Vorbeck, and Western Shelter.

Rajant will host two education panels during ISC East and NDEM. Both panels will occur on Thursday, November 18th.

· “Public Safety & Security Communications: Networking Demands to Support Automation Beyond COVID-19” - This session will cover how networking must be advanced to keep up with the complexities of establishing and maintaining broadband connectivity throughout challenging times using advanced, safety-centric robotic solutions. Mark your calendar for 11:15 AM ET on11/18 at ISC East, Room 1A07.

· “Ensuring Safety & Connectivity Anywhere: Rapid Shelter & Network Deployment Kit” - This session will cover how protection and communication under any condition anytime are achievable. Western Shelter, Rajant Corporation, and Dejero have made it possible. Learn more about the Kit introduced this summer and is targeted internationally for mobile field hospitals, disaster recovery centers, and emergency shelters in critical environments. Mark your calendar for 1:05 PM ET on 11/18 at NDEM, Vendor Solution Stage.

“Attending ISC East and NDEM is a fantastic way to see Rajant Kinetic Mesh in action,” shares Rajant EVP of Sales and Marketing Geoff Smith. “Today, all first responders are equipped with two-way voice, but until now, providing video on every first responder on scene was not possible. At ISC East, you will see that our wireless networking connects mission-critical M2M technologies, like Safety Dynamics’ shotgun detection and Vorbeck’s tactical pack wearables. On the NDEM side, Rajant is partnered with Western Shelter to demonstrate rapid deployment of emergency communications in critical temporary shelters. Set up and maintenance for the co-branded ‘Rapid Shelter and Network Deployment Kit’ are seamless.”

Schedule time to meet at the shows today, or stop by the booths to see the latest BreadCrumbs on display.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 70 countries and growing for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.