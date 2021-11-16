New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conductive Inks: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184477/?utm_source=GNW

The report will have detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities that would impact market growth.



It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end users of conductive inks. A chapter on stretchable inks is provided that discusses the application of stretchable inks in smart textiles.



This report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the conductive ink market at a global level. The section will include COVID-19’s impact on demand and supply of conductive inks, and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year and with a market forecast given from 2021 to 2026. For companies reporting their revenue in $, the revenues will be taken from annual reports; for companies that report their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate will be used for the particular year to convert the revenue to $.



The report will be segmented into four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The geographical regions are further segmented into major countries and subregions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, China, India, South Korea and other regions. Country and regional-level market size, with respect to type and application, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 46 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for conductive ink

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of conductive ink market based on type, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Description of stretchable ink, their uses and manufactures, and information on smart textile and their evolution

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

- Information on prominent e-textile products used in the industry, their performance, and discussion on future performance improvements needed for stretchable inks

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players in the market including C-INK Co. Ltd., Creative Materials Inc., DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, InkTec Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey, NANO MAGIC LLC, Novacentrix, and Sun Chemical



Summary:

Conductive inks are gaining huge popularity in the market with the growth in the demand for printed electronics.Currently, most of the industry utilizes printed electronics because of the growing need for lightweight components.



They are easy to handle and are a better alternative to traditional systems.Conductive inks are utilized in these printed electronics for the conduction of electricity.



They are composed of conductive pigments such as silver, copper, graphene/carbon or conductive polymers mixed with other solutions.The inks can be easily deposited on substrate without time much curing time.



At present, stretchable conductive inks have gained attraction in smart textile. They do not break easily, making them an ideal solution for smart wearables.



The conductive inks market can be analyzed based on two primary categories: type and application.Based on type, the global conductive inks market is segmented into silver, carbon/graphene, copper, conductive polymers, and other.



In 2020, silver-based conductive inks accounted for the largest share of the global market. Silver remains the primary material of choice for conductive inks owing to their highperformance stability, excellent conductivity and the high-volume manufacturability of silver material.



Other than silver inks, conductive inks based on carbon are also used for less-demanding or lower cost applications.



Based on application, the global conductive inks market is segmented into photovoltaic cells, automotive applications, touchscreens, membrane switch, biosensors, RFID and others.In 2020, the photovoltaic cell segment dominated the global conductive inks market.



Conductive inks, primarily silver inks, are widely used in photovoltaic cell manufacturing. The tremendous growth in the PV industry with increased installation of PV panels across the globe is expected to drive the demand for conductive inks to be utilized in the production of photovoltaic cells.



Based on region, the global conductive inks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World.In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global conductive ink market.



Asia- Pacific is the largest consumer of conductive inks.China, in particular, produces 80% of the global photovoltaic cells, making them one of the largest consumers of conductive inks.



North America, on the other hand, accounts for the second-largest share in the global market, followed by Europe.



The primary drivers of the rapid growth of conductive inks are its contributions to e-textile sectors and wearable technology.It is now far more popular than any other traditional solution since it is easily configurable, allowing it to meet a wide range of industry requirements.



It is regarded as one of the greatest solutions in e-textiles since it may be added even after the primary product has been made, without disrupting the textile manufacturing process.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________