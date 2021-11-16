Scott's Cheap Flights Maps the Cheapest Places to Fly From Each State

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, released data from all of the deals they sent from every airport in the US to find out which destinations are the cheapest to get to from each state. Whether you have a bucket list destination in mind or simply want to snag the cheapest flight to your continent of choice, these are the cheapest fares to destinations outside of the 50 states Scott's Cheap Flights found from across the US.

Some examples include:

- The cheapest city to fly to from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Montana, New Mexico, and California is San Juan, Puerto Rico.

- The cheapest European city to fly to from Arizona and Nebraska is Helsinki, Finland, while the cheapest to fly from Illinois is Reykjavik, Iceland.

- The cheapest Asian city to fly to from Texas and Louisiana is Tokyo, Japan, while the cheapest to fly from Nevada and Georgia is Hong Kong.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business and first-class flights. Every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

