High Temperature Composite Resin: Global Markets to 2026

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the high-temperature composite resin industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of the market forces relevant to the high-temperature composite resin industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for a range of high-temperature composite resin segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and the industry’s structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and high-temperature composite resin types.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report also considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic.



The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy in the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The high-temperature composite resin market is segmented based on its resins: epoxy resin, cyanate ester resin, phenolic resin, BMI resin, PEEK resin and other resins.The market is also segmented into applications, including aerospace and defense, pipes and tanks, transportation, electricals and electronics and other applications.



It is further segmented by manufacturing processes such as prepreg layup, RTM, filament winding and others.



Report Includes:

- 136 data tables and 17 additional tables

- An in-depth review of the global market for high temperature composite resin

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for high temperature composite resins, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Evaluation and forecast the market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, end use industry, manufacturing process, and geographic region

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, M&A deals, and other strategic alliances

- Country level data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Japan, China, India and South Korea

- Discussion of high temperature composite resin market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, government regulations, and other significant factors affecting the global market growth

- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

- Company profiles descriptions of the major global manufacturers, including Cytec Solvay, Evonik Industries, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group, and Toray Industries



Summary:

This report studies the high-temperature composite resin market in terms of value (U.S. thousand dollars) and volume (tons). The report studies the high-temperature composite resin market with an indepth analysis of five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report also studies the global high-temperature composite resin market by application and resin. The application segment includes aerospace and defense, pipes and tanks, electricals and electronics (E&E), transportation, and others (such as sporting goods, marine, industrial and sporting goods). The resin segment includes epoxy, bismaleimide (BMI), phenolic, cyanate ester,

poly ether ether ketone (PEEK) and others (such as PEI and PEKK). In 2020, the global high-temperature composite resin market reached a value of $REDACTEDmillion. The market is expected to grow to $REDACTED million by 2026. The major driver of the high-temperature composite resin market is increasing demandfor thermally stable materials in different end-use industries, such as aerospace and defense, whichrequire parts that are lightweight and offer high heat-resistance.



In the forecast period 2021 to 2026, REDACTED is expected to be the REDACTED region in the global high-temperature composite resin consumption due to the presence of component manufacturers of commercial aircrafts in this region.However, REDACTED is growing at a REDACTED pace due the increasing usageof 5G and 6G technology, which requires FR-4 laminates and optical fibers ultimately surges the high-temperature composite resin.



High-temperature composite resins are used for a variety of markets,including aerospace and defense, pipes and tanks, electrical and electronics and others. While moreexpensive than low-temperature resins, high-temperature composite resins are growing in terms oftheir use in application (or end-use) industries where thermal stability, weight savings, fuel savings,chemical resistance and other performance benefits are critical.



In terms of regional value, REDACTED was the REDACTED region in 2020, followed by REDACTED. In terms of annual demand, REDACTED is the REDACTED consumer of high-temperature composite resin materials, largely due to the increasing export opportunities for aerospace component and electrical and electronic products from this region.

