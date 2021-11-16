Multipoint Group Launch a Campaign In Israel for TeamViewer's Enterprise Solution Tensor

KEFAR SABA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group, a Cyber Strong solutions distributor, announced the launch of a campaign in Israel to promote TeamViewer's Enterprise Solution Tensor. The industry-leading platform brings enterprises increased flexibility, security, and reliability for support and IT management operations. With ever more companies introducing hybrid working models and employees working from their home offices, the campaign follows increased demand for TeamViewer SMB solutions, as it allows employees to work with company resources from their homes in a secure and user-friendly manner.



TeamViewer Tensor is an industry-leading enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform, enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale, multitenant framework to securely access, support, and control any computer, mobile device, or unattended machine quickly and securely from anywhere, anytime.

"TeamViewer is a top-of-mind brand for remote support in the world and Israel for many years. Since the beginning of COVID-19, with IT teams searching for the best solution to support working from home, TeamViewer has set itself as the leader for remote connectivity with the highest levels of security and reliability," said Marcelo Printac, VP Business Development, Multipoint Group. "Our new campaign for TeamViewer enterprise solution builds on this latest success, aimed at establishing TeamViewer as a leading solution for building an entire remote connectivity Eco-system."

The featured-packed and robust Tensor platform enables IT support and customer support teams to operate fast and flexible and to solve problems remotely as quickly and smoothly as possible.

TeamViewer Tensor also enables remote control of servers and IoT devices across the organization. It allows the workforce to connect to corporate computers and mobile devices across platforms, from anywhere, at any time.

With the addition of Augmented Reality Technology, enterprises can boost their support operations to new levels. It delivers a new way to bring expert knowledge to frontline workers, for example in field service, manufacturing or logistics. Expert knowledge is shared through a friendly and intuitive AR interface, and it improves first-time fix rates on-site, avoids unnecessary travel, and reduces costs.

About Multipoint Group

Multipoint Group is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing channel partners in the EMEA area with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software vendors. Multipoint has offices in Israel, UAE, Romania, Greece & Cyprus, and Serbia. The company was founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. For further information please contact us.