Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets

This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for metabolomics based on product, indication and application type.



By product, the metabolomics market is segmented into separation techniques, detection techniques, assays, and bioinformatics.By indication type, the metabolomics market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others.



The others segment covers respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, etc. By application, the metabolomics market is segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, and others.



By geography, the metabolomics market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are found in the regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, for 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on metabolomics companies’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 59 tables

- An overview and industry analysis of the global markets for metabolomics technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East

- Coverage of history and pathways of metabolomics, information on metabolomes and their sources like large bowel microflora, urine metabolome, food metabolome and comparison between lipidomes and lipidomics

- Highlights of the market potential for metabolomics market by product, indication, application, and region; assessment of investment in metabolomic research and spending in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D

- Information on targeted and untargeted approaches for metabolomic technology and complexity associated with data examination and processing

- Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment

- Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The global metabolomics market is expected to reach a value of REDACTED by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2021 through 2026. However, a shortage of qualified technicians, the high cost of instruments and tools, and the complexity affiliated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.



Due to the increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research and development, and the availability of government and private funding, metabolomics is carving a greater presence in medicine and healthcare.As well, since it is non-invasive in nature and closely linked to phenotype, metabolomics is an ideal tool for use in agricultural industries, pharmaceuticals and preventive healthcare.



A rise in the number of clinical trials, awareness about nutritional products, toxicological testing data, and rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis software and solutions are expected to propel the growth of this market.



Based on product, the separation technique segment accounted for REDACTED of the global metabolomics market in 2020.However, the bioinformatics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



High growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatics platforms in several metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the reliable, precise and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.



By region,North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for the largest share, REDACTED, of the global metabolomics market.This market is projected to reach REDACTED by 2026 from REDACTED in 2020, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



The dominance of the North American region is based on the presence of a vast pool of market key players offering their products in the metabolomics market.



In addition, the easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in personalized medicine, drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s high growth rate is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, unmet healthcare needs, high investments in metabolomicbased research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.



Metabolomics studies focus on metabolite perturbations induced by infection and diseases.As direct signatures of disease onset and infection, metabolites can help researchers quickly determine pathogenesis, potential therapeutic targets, and cell or tissue damage.



They can also be used as biomarkers to monitor disease progression. At present, metabolomics, including amino acid metabolism, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism, and so on, have been widely applied in the COVID-19 pandemic.

