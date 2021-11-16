English French

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI):

First sale of NFTs for United at Home, the charitable initiative cofounded by David Guetta

Beat AlphaVerse: a new Alphaverse world

Blockchain Artists Agency: latest investment in the blockchain field

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9, ALCBI) is announcing an exclusive NFT drop to support the charitable initiative United at Home, cofounded by David Guetta, the world-renowned French music producer and DJ, as well as the creation of Beat Alphaverse, a virtual music world linked to Alphaverse, and a new investment in a talent representation agency, Blockchain Artists Agency, operating in the blockchain sector.

First collection of dedicated NFTs launched for the charity program United at Home and able to be used within Beat AlphaVerse

In partnership with Blockchain Artists Agency and Beat AlphaVerse, the musical metaverse created by Alphaverse, United at Home and David Guetta are launching a disruptive charitable initiative that will turn the iconic United at Home concert series in Miami and New York City into exclusive and limited digital assets on the blockchain for fans to buy and collect online on Opensea.io from November 18, 2021.

Through the strong commitment made by each of the partners, more than half of the funds will be donated to United at Home, supporting a number of organizations, including UNICEF and Feeding America. United at Home is a series of livestream shows by David Guetta from iconic locations in Miami, NYC, Paris and Dubai which have attracted more than 120 million viewers worldwide and raised over $1.7m to support non-profit organizations.

The exclusive NFT collection comprises limited video highlights from David Guetta’s concerts, as well as badges, pieces of land, houses and apartments associated with the iconic cities hosting the United at Home virtual shows, with a range of specific benefits, including VIP tickets for certain concerts. Rights associated with the NFTs will enable their holders to vote on certain United at Home initiatives. Prices for the NFTs will range from $50 to over 4 ETH (approximately $20,000) for the rarest and most prestigious NFTs.

Sales for the first drop of NFTs will start on November 18, 2021 and end before Thanksgiving. Other collections will be offered over the following months. The full schedule is available on www.opensea.io and www.alphaverse.com. The NFTs can be purchased on OpenSea.io using a credit card or crypto wallet.

AlphaVerse, CBI’s metaverse project, unveils a new world

CBI is moving forward with its proprietary development of AlphaVerse, a virtual world or metaverse, which it exclusively owns. Based on the blockchain, it offers an interactive experience in several environments, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs). AlphaVerse will connect several worlds, developed by CBI or third-party partners. Thanks to the blockchain’s properties, AlphaVerse will be able to offer a wide variety of interactive experiences created directly by the metaverse, in addition to integrated tools enabling users to create their own content (games, environments). AlphaVerse is scheduled to be launched in summer 2022.

Alongside this first NFT sale with United at Home, CBI is unveiling Beat AlphaVerse, a dedicated music metaverse by AlphaVerse. The primary goal with this exclusive United at Home NFT collection is to raise funds to support charity programs. Other sales will follow over the coming months, with United at Home and other artists.

AlphaVerse retains a variable percentage from the NFT sales, depending on the royalties to be paid to the artists and talents associated with the NFTs. With the United at Home NFTs, virtually all of the proceeds from sales will be donated to United at Home, which will then allocate the funds to the various charitable programs.

Atari is also involved with AlphaVerse through a dedicated world, Atari AlphaVerse, which is covered by a long-term license. AlphaVerse plans to welcome other universes through its central hub. To discover AlphaVerse, visit www.alphaverse.com.

CBI: latest investment in the blockchain field

The charitable NFT sales initiative is being developed with Blockchain Artists Agency (BAA), a talent agency that is 50% owned by CBI in partnership with Jean-Charles Carre and Michael Wiesenfeld. This talent representation agency, specialized in marketing and managing talents and brands within the world of the blockchain, NFTs and metaverses, aims to support its clients to maximize the value of their rights in the blockchain arena. These talents will come from various sectors, such as music, sport and cinema, as well as other celebrities from the worlds of business and gourmet food for instance. To discover Blockchain Artists Agency, visit www.baa.agency.

Frédéric Chesnais, CBI founder and CEO: “I am very proud to be launching our first NFT drop in partnership with United at Home. This event perfectly illustrates the potential of the AlphaVerse metaverse and more widely CBI’s blockchain strategy, highlighting the wide range of possibilities opened up with the blockchain, all in support of a great cause. This disruptive initiative is also an opportunity to unveil Beat AlphaVerse, a dedicated music world within our future virtual world, and Blockchain Artists Agency, a CBI joint venture, with an outstanding team, which aims to represent artists and talents to help them maximize the value of their rights within the world of the blockchain and NFTs”.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

Contacts

CBI

Frédéric Chesnais

Chairman and CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com Financial Communications

Calyptus

Gregory Bosson

+33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cbi@calyptus.net

